Outdoor Patio Opening at RSVR

At RSVR, Bay View‘s virtual reality arcade, visitors are able to traverse beyond the business’s four walls into new and fantastical worlds. Soon, they will also be able to step into a brand new backyard patio — no VR headset required.

Known as The Bonus Level, the outdoor space is set to open Saturday, June 3, coinciding with Bay View Gallery Night. Both the patio and the indoor arcade are family-friendly and welcoming of all ages.

The patio’s centerpiece will be its outdoor bar, housed inside an antique, aqua-striped trailer, which will offer a rotating selection of local tap beers and tiki drinks, as well as video game-themed craft cocktails.

Bowser’s Breath, based on the villainous Super Mario character, punches up the classic tequila sunrise with a splash of Fireball. The Blue, inspired by an underwater VR experience, is a mixture of vodka, lemonade and blue curacao.

The Bonus Level has been a long time coming, said co-owner Ryan Spiering. “Our intention had always been to kind of utilize that backyard area,” said Spiering, who opened RSVR with his brother, Reid, in January 2020. “So three years later, we are finally realizing that dream.”

The brothers began developing the backyard space back in February, landscaping what was previously “in pretty rough shape,” according to Spiering. They also added a deck, picnic tables and lawn games.

The space will seat up to 40, providing a relaxing atmosphere for guests to unwind between video game sessions. The additional seating brings RSVR’s total capacity to around 70, allowing larger groups to book the space for private parties and corporate events.

The virtual reality arcade, 2210 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., continues to operate indoors, offering three stations and a catalog of more than 100 video games. The reservation-only arcade allows groups to rent a station, where guests can take turns donning a headset and becoming immersed in a virtual world. Groups can also rent multiple stations for players to compete as teams or against one another.

RSVR has a number of upcoming special events and theme nights, including outdoor video game tournaments and a possible outdoor movie night. Watch RSVR’s Facebook, Instagram and website for further information.

The Bonus Level will open to the public at 1 p.m. on June 3, with regular hours to follow for the remainder of the season.

RSVR is open Thursday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

