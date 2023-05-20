Private Aviation Facility Opens At Airport

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Milwaukee-based aviation company has opened a new $11 million, 60,000-square-foot facility at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The company, Jet IN, opened in April, and provides services like fuel and hangar space for general aviation purposes, which includes business aviation, pilot training and nearly all other non-commercial aviation.

The new facility was developed at 504 E. Citation Way on the last greenfield parcel at the airport. The development includes a 40,000-square-foot heated aircraft hangar, a 10,000-square-foot maintenance facility and a 10,000-square-foot passenger terminal and three acres of dedicated ramp space. The hangar was built with a 28-foot clearance allowing it to accommodate ultra-long-range business jets like the Gulfstream G650 and the Global 7500.

“The Jet IN facility was constructed using environmentally friendly and sustainable building practices with the goal of minimizing energy consumption and the carbon footprint of the complex,” the company said in a statement. “The aircraft hangars are insulated to high “R” values and are heated with an in-floor hydronic system. This significantly reduced the amount of energy required to heat the hangars, while keeping the heat source near the aircraft and people it is needed for.”

The passenger terminal includes an exclusive area called the “Sky Lounge” that has a balcony with views of the airport’s main east-west runway, an exercise facility with showers and lockers, a “spacious pilot lounge,” rooms for sleeping and Tesla Model3 courtesy cars, according to Jet IN.

“The completion of the Jet IN facility also represents a significant capital investment made in support of our affiliated Jet OUT aircraft charter and co-ownership programs,” said Jet IN CEO Joseph Crivello. “Now, from the moment that our co-owner and charter clients park their car through the moment that they return home, we can provide the best possible experience to our customers.”

Jet IN has also touted the jobs it’s bringing to the airport. In a statement at the end of April, the company said it had hired more than 50 full-time employees making an average of $70,660 a year with health insurance, retirement and other benefits.

“We’re happy to welcome Jet IN as the newest FBO at MKE. It’s exciting that the Airport has attracted a new local business to create jobs and new economic development opportunities,” said Milwaukee Mitchell Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “This state-of-the-art facility brings a new general aviation option to Milwaukee and will provide a first-class experience for visitors to our community.”