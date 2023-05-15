Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County will likely be flying a new version of the Pride Flag in June, or Pride Month.

County Supervisor Peter Burgelis, the first out LGBTQ+ member of the county board, has sponsored a resolution that would have the county fly the Intersex Progress Pride Flag in June. This flag, which has gotten a good deal of national attention, would thus replace the original pride flag, or rainbow flag, designed in 1978 by artist and activist Gilbert Baker.

Burgelis told his colleagues on the Community, Environment and Economic Development Committee that the idea for the new flag during Pride Month came from the county’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group.

Dan Terrio, HR Diversity, Equity and Inclusion manager for the county, spoke in support of the resolution, telling supervisors that the Progress Pride Flag is a direct example of intentional inclusion, which is one of the goals of the county’s strategic plan.

“As mentioned, representation does matter and the ability to be seen and heard in our areas of government matters,” Terrio said. “The displaying of the Progress flag during the month of June shows Milwaukee County believes in and walks the talk of intentional inclusion.”

Another county employee, Tony MaClellan, spoke in favor of the flag. He told the committee that he first came out as transgender in 2005 at the age of 19 years old, and that he “retreated back into the closet to survive” after losing his partner and job. MacLellan is “two years into transition” now and said, “I eat, I sleep, I move, I breathe better.” As anti-Transgender and LGBTQ+ politics has risen to greater prominence in mainstream political debate in recent years, McLellan said, “I won’t lie, we’re afraid.”

“And sometimes all it takes to bring a lasting light into somebody’s life is the smallest show of solidarity and support,” MacLellan said. “And that’s what this resolution is. That’s what it means to me. And that’s what it means to our community.”

Burgelis’ resolution calls on the county departments to fly the Intersex Pride Flag during the entire month of June. The flag was designed in 2018 by Daniel Quasar. The updated Intersex Progress Pride Flag was designed in 2021 by Valentino Vecchietti.

The resolution notes that Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa is introducing “similar legislation” to the Milwaukee Common Council.

Burgelis’ resolution was unanimously recommended for adoption by the committee, and is next headed for the full Milwaukee County Board where it is likely to be adopted.