Indeed Block Party To Highlight Latino Entrepreneurs

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and Indeed Brewing Company is planning to mark the occasion with a weekend-long celebration featuring a makers market, beer release and the grand opening of a new rooftop patio.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday, May 13 with an all-day block party held in front of the brewery, 530 S. 2nd St. Dozens of vendors associated with Mercadera Market will set up shop on the street, offering food and drink, art and other items — perfect for picking up a last-minute Mother’s Day gift.

Chucho’s Red Tacos and Troublemakers’ Cocina food trucks will both make an appearance, as well as Aroma Cafe, a mobile Puerto Rican coffee shop, that will host its grand opening in tandem with the day’s festivities.

The block party, set to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., also coincides with the can release party for Sailor’s Delight, Indeed’s newest beer. Light-bodied and highly carbonated, the summery lager has notes of blood orange and sea salt — reminiscent of a tropical breeze.

Sailor’s Delight was also the first beer canned on Indeed’s new canning line. Indeed has joined a handful of local craft beer makers in installing canning lines — more efficient than their bottling The new beer will be available to sample in the taproom this weekend, and is expected to hit shelves across Wisconsin this summer.

This weekend also marks the grand opening of Indeed’s new pop-up taproom space, UpTop, located across the street atop the Eagleknit building, 507 S. 2nd St.

The rooftop space includes plenty of indoor and outdoor seating for guests to enjoy views of Downtown and the Hoan Bridge — rain or shine.

“The Indeed crew has completely reimagined the rooftop space this year,” says a press release from the company. In previous years, Indeed operated a rooftop patio next door, atop Clock Shadow Creamery.

UpTop officially opened on Thursday. Its hours of operation throughout the summer will be Thursday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

For more information, or to RSVP to this weekend’s events, visit Indeed Brewing Company on Facebook.