Assembly Republicans Have Plan To Help Milwaukee, Will It Work?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans have a plan to attempt to address fiscal issues in Milwaukee and other communities across the state. But it’s expected to come with stringent requirements on how the money is spent for the state’s largest city, including minimum police spending and an effective prohibition on streetcar expansion.

The proposal would increase shared revenue payments by at least 10% to counties and cities across the state and connect the total provided to sales tax collections, allowing the total to grow with inflation. The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County, which have more complicated fiscal issues, would also be given the authority to enact new sales taxes of 2% and 0.375% respectively.

From Rhinelander to Muskego, local officials have increasingly raised concern that the current fixed amount of funding provided for the past two decades was straining budgets. An effective cap on property tax revenue coupled with flat shared revenue is causing a municipal finance crunch. Adjusted for inflation, the City of Milwaukee alone estimates its shared revenue proceeds are down $155 million since 2000.

The City of Milwaukee has a $156 million structural deficit in 2024. Coupled with the state’s revenue restrictions, the city’s budget gap is driven in large part by a near doubling in the cost to fully fund its pension system. That required payment is expected to be $132 million in the next budget. The new proposal, according to several sources familiar with the negotiations, would close the city’s pension system to new entrants. On Monday, city budget director Nik Kovac said such a scenario would drive up costs in the short-run, but the change could reduce long-term costs. City officials have long expected to still need to make cuts even if more revenue is received. Kovac made his comments during a public discussion on 10%, 20% and 25% cuts, and hundreds of layoffs, to the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Public Library.

The latest budget projections from the Milwaukee County Comptroller estimate the county faces a $21.9 million annual structural deficit over the next five years, leaving the county short a total of $109.5 million by 2028. But by 2027, it faces what is regularly referred to as a “fiscal cliff,” when deficits will completely consume local revenue for services that are not mandated by the state — like public transit and parks.

Using the broad framework of a proposal first introduced in February by Governor Tony Evers, Assembly Republicans propose to dedicate 20% of the state’s 5% sales tax to shared revenue payments. The century-old system was originally designed as a way to rebate income taxes to municipalities and come with restrictions prohibiting local income taxes and other local taxes. The new money would be allocated to both cities and counties. A separate $300 million “innovation fund” would also be created to incentivize municipalities to share resources across borders.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

During a Thursday morning press conference in Madison unveiling aspects of the plan, Republican legislators refused to comment on the Milwaukee aspects of the proposal. Speaker Robin Vos is scheduled to attend the afternoon press conference in Milwaukee with Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley. Actual legislation is expected to be released next week.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the state of Wisconsin and I truly couldn’t be prouder of the team we assembled to put this together,” said Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) at the morning event.

The Milwaukee portion of the proposal is far from a done deal according to several sources familiar with the negotiating process. The Wisconsin State Senate has yet to introduce its own plan. Two sources also noted that there remain substantial questions about the size of the sales tax proposal, including the costs to fund Milwaukee’s pension system fully.

Multiple sources have told Urban Milwaukee that the Republican plan includes a provision stripping the city’s Fire and Police Commission of its power to set policy, rendering it an advisory body only.

An estimated 47% of the new shared revenue, according to Rep. John Spiros (R-Marshfield), would be targeted at communities with less than 5,000 residents. Evers’ proposal had more evenly targeted distributing the funds.

Kurtz said that the legislation will also increase funding for EMS providers, and double funding for law enforcement training.

Editor’s note: The story will be updated.