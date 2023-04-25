Concordia Market Opens at Airport

New retail shop and cafe offers local goods, wine, coffee and more for travelers.

As of April 25, travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport — more specifically, those in Concourse C — will enjoy an expanded selection of food and beverage options, thanks to the brand new Concordia Market.

The shelves at the gourmet store are lined with Milwaukee-made products including Anodyne Coffee beans, Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and freshly-made Press Waffles. The shop also offers brewed coffee and tea, packaged snacks, bottles of wine and regional beer, as well as pastries, salads, sandwiches, wraps and parfaits.

“The opening of Concordia Market brings added convenience and high-quality food options to those flying from our world-class MKE airport,” said County Executive David Crowley in a statement. “Passengers from around the world now have another way to easily access great products made locally here in Milwaukee.”

Named for Milwaukee’s Historic Concordia Neighborhood — which dates back nearly to the 1850s and is known for its Victorian-style homes — the new market is the latest addition to Paradies Lagardère’s series of vendors.

The international retailer also operates Bronzeville Crossing, Bay View Exchange, Miller Valley Market, and Summerfest Marketplace at the airport, each of which features a customized inventory based on its namesake neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to open the new Concordia Market at MKE and deliver a fresh, unique gourmet experience for travelers,” said Claude Guillaume, senior vice president of operations for Paradies Lagardère Dining. “With a sophisticated sense of place, Concordia offers our guests an array of local artisanal assortments including fresh and healthy snacks, quality grab-and-go, bottled wine, specialty retail treats, local coffee and more. It is a true market experience.”

Concordia Market, which officially opened Tuesday, is an extension of the existing Vino Volo restaurant. The wine bar and all-day eatery opened at the airport in 2015. The Milwaukee outlet is one of 33 locations nationwide for the California-based airport wine bar operator.

Southwest and United airlines arrive at and depart from Concourse C. Along with Concordia Market and Vino Volo, dining options within the concourse include Auntie Anne’s, Barons’ Beer Garden, Chili’s, Cousins Subs, Farmer’s Fridge, Pizzeria Piccola and Starbucks.

