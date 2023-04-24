New Dessert Shop For Clarke Square

Ice Cream & More would open on 21st and National next door to D'Sign Pizza.

With the promise of warmer temperatures on the horizon, residents of the Clarke Square neighborhood will soon have a new option for ice cream and other sweet treats.

After years of operating convenience and liquor stores throughout the city, local entrepreneur Muhannad Mustafa is changing gears, with plans to open his first food business, Ice Cream & More, at 2134 W. National Ave.

“I wanted to do this for the neighborhood,” he said. “You don’t have anything like it in this area.”

The dessert shop, slated for an early summer opening, would occupy the storefront next door to D’Sign Pizza, which opened in February. The 1,125-square-foot space was previously the site of Garden of Eden Kingdom Living, a natural food brand. The business has since departed, according to Mustafa.

Alongside numerous flavors of ice cream, Mustafa plans to offer desserts and snacks such as doughnuts, coffee, cotton candy and more. Everything on the menu and within the business — including kitchen equipment — will be sourced from Milwaukee area vendors, he said.

“I want to do everything locally,” said Mustafa, who added that he has everything lined up except for a local bakery to supply the doughnuts.

Once open, the business would provide items for grab-and-go, as well as desserts and snacks that can be enjoyed inside or on the sidewalk patio.

Mustafa is working on installing signage along the front of the building, but said he has no plans for further commercial alterations at this time. The decor, he said, will fall into place leading up to the opening, which he expects by June 1 or earlier.

Prior to opening, Mustafa needs to apply for a food dealers license and receive approval from the Milwaukee Common Council. After that, Mustafa said he plans to open the dessert shop daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.