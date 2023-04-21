Saffron Adds Brunch Service In Advance of First Anniversary

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Saffron has been winning diners over with its savory lunch and dinner dishes since making its June debut in the Historic Third Ward. Some — such as saffron butter chicken — have stood the test of time, while others were recently introduced as part of a February refresh.

Now approaching its first anniversary, the modern Indian restaurant is poised to expand its menu with a variety of traditional American and Indian brunch dishes — all enhanced with Saffron’s signature flair of creative and well-presented dishes.

Starting this weekend, April 22, the new menu will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the menu, guests can expect french toast, spiced egg skillet and an elevated take on chicken and waffles, as well as a saffron toastie, tandoori chicken tikka wrap and masala dosa, a fermented rice and lentil crepe stuffed with spiced potatoes.

Classic brunch cocktails including bloody marys and mimosas will get a modern twist — featuring unique flavors and nontraditional garnishes.

The full brunch menu will soon be available online.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The addition of brunch service comes just months after the restaurant revamped its opening menu with the addition of several new proteins, vegetarian dishes and elevated street snacks — capitalizing on the earlier momentum while fulfilling the owners’ promise to keep guests on their toes.

“We want to kind of keep everybody guessing,” said Fatima Kumar, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Hanish. “Our old menu was very popular and took off really well, but we thought, let’s add something new and see how that goes.”

Despite recent changes, the restaurant remains committed to its guests, offering dishes to accommodate a wide variety of dietary restrictions. The kitchen at Saffron uses certified Halal and Kosher meat. Gluten-free, dairy-free and dishes, as well as those containing nuts are marked on the menu, as are items that can be specially prepared to exclude an allergen.

Saffron, located at 223 N. Water St., is open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant also serves lunch Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting April 22, the restaurant will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made online.

Photos