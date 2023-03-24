Wauwatosa Restaurant Week Underway

Dining event doubles in size for second year.

The second annual installment of Tosa Restaurant Week (TRW) is underway as of March 23, inviting diners to patronize small businesses and partake in specially-priced and limited-time menu items.

More than two dozen Wauwatosa restaurants, breweries and food-focused retail stores are participating in the 10-day event, which ends April 1.

Diners can expect a wide variety of options — from fine-dining to casual takeout — including sushi, pizza, Hawaiian fare, burgers, Mexican cuisine, pastries and more.

“Wauwatosa is home to such diverse, locally-owned dining that Tosa Restaurant Week is a great time to head to your favorite spots, and then come back and try something new,” said Beth Gleesing, tourism specialist for the City of Wauwatosa, which leads the event.

Following its debut in 2022, participation in TRW has doubled, according to a news release from organizers. Last year’s event featured 12 restaurants.

One participating business, Delicious Bites, opened a brick-and-mortar location in Wauwatosa just over a month ago.

“The residents of Wauwatosa have been extremely welcoming these first couple of weeks that we’ve been open,” said owner Tomira White. “I look forward to participating in Tosa Restaurant Week alongside some of Tosa’s most iconic establishments and introduce what Delicious Bites has to offer.” Throughout the 10-day event, Delicious Bites will offer 15% off each purchase of $20 or more.

Another participant, Chris Leffler of Leff’s Lucky Town, called Wauwatosa “a gem and a destination for food and beverage.”

“There is such a diverse variety of hospitality options throughout the city that celebrating with Tosa Restaurant Week is very appropriate,” he said.

A handful of TRW participants have locations in Milwaukee, including Pizza Man, Gathering Place Brewing Company, Good City Brewing

Other participants include 1st and Bowl, Ally’s Powerhouse Cafe, Mex Avenue, Lion’s Tail Brewing, Firefly Restaurant & Lounge, Hector’s A Mexican Restaurant, Il Mito Trattoria E Enoteca, Jose’s Blue Sombrero, KIN by Rice & Roll, Le Reve Patisserie & Cafe, Midtown Grill, Ono Kine Grindz, The Village Cheese Shop, Ultimate Confections, Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Eldr + Rime, Plate Pleasures Eatery and Draft and Vessel.

For a full list of discounts and specials, visit the Discover Wauwatosa website.