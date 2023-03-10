Food service incubator has provided thousands of meals for homeless, and wants to expand.

Upstart Kitchen, an incubator for food-service entrepreneurs is seeking funding from Milwaukee County for an expansion that will include three new facilities and a cafe.

Upstart Kitchen first launched in 2020, opening at 4325 W. Fond Du Lac Rd. Sherman Park neighborhood. It was created by PRISM Economic Development Corporation. It’s seeking $412,500 in funding for its expansion from the county’s $185 million allocation of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It will also raise private funds for the project, said Leo Ries, PRISM associate director.

Upstart provides a 1,350-square-foot, code-compliant commercial kitchen for entrepreneurs to start their businesses in, as well as training, mentoring, and assistance in business planning and proposal writing, according to its funding proposal. And it has experienced high demand for its services with hundreds of applicants on its waitlist.

The expansion would involve building out three more commercial kitchens and one cafe, tentatively called Upstart Kitchen Cafe, where Upstart entrepreneurs can sell their products and begin earning some revenue, Ries said.

Upstart’s funding proposal has the backing of the county’s Housing Division. “Upstart Kitchen has quietly served 1000s of meals to homeless individuals,” James Mathy, Housing Division Director recently told the county’s ARPA Task Force charged with reviewing and recommending spending proposals.

The county has contracted with Upstart to provide thousands of meals to homeless individuals through its Housing First Program. Upstart then subcontracts with the entrepreneurs in its incubator, Ries said, providing them with business experience and income.

Upstart has also been working with the county’s Division of Children Youth and Family Services (CYFS) to develop a culinary training program for youth, and has been contracted by Wisconsin Community Services (WCS) to provide meals for people living in congregate living facilities, according to Ries.

With the expansion, the incubator hopes to begin hiring some of the individuals in the county’s housing first program to work in the Upstart Kitchen facilities. “One of the things our community has not done very well, and something our service areas want to do for years, is really start growing employment opportunities for homeless individuals,” Mathy said, adding that the housing division has “found the ultimate partner in Upstart.”



The Milwaukee County Housing Division’s offices are located at 600 W. Walnut St. in the former Most Worshipful Hall Masonic Temple. This building is also where Upstart would like to open a kitchen and its planned Upstart Cafe, Ries said.

The ARPA Task Force recommended approval of the funding for Upstart’s expansion. It will next go to the Milwaukee County Board for final approval.

Read the funding proposal and funding recommendation considered by the task force on Urban Milwaukee.