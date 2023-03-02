Third Space to Release ‘Like a Girl’ IPA March 8

Exclusive beer is the result of a partnership between the women of Third Space and Pink Boots Society.

When Samantha Danen succeeded in becoming Milwaukee’s first female craft brewer, she could’ve stopped there — satisfied in finding a place in the city’s traditionally male-dominated brewing industry.

Instead, she kept pushing, chipping away at the obstacles that prevent women just like her from tapping into their own talents.

Danen is now one of two female brewers at Third Space Brewing Company, along with Amy Rohrschneider. In celebration of International Women’s Day, the pair are once again joining forces with Pink Boots Society for an exclusive beer release. “Like A Girl” IPA will debut on March 8.

The goal of the collaboration is to highlight the roles women fill in every aspect of the beer business and to raise funds to help more women pursue a career in the brewing industry, Third Space said in a news release.

“This event is so special to me because I get to combine my passion for brewing and advocating for women,” Danen said. “Each year we brew this beer, I feel we shine a light on the need for women in this traditionally male-dominated industry. There is a place for them here, they do belong, and we’re here to show everyone what it means to do it ‘Like A Girl.’”

A release party is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 8 at the brewery, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave., featuring speeches from Danen and Rohrschneider, followed by a live performance from Milwaukee artist Tae. Food from women-led Tots on the Street and BB Cakes will be served throughout the event.

The brewing process for 2023’s “Like a Girl” kicked off three weeks ago. Beers are now packaged and ready for next week’s release date.

This year’s recipe incorporates the same malt bill from previous iterations of the beer, along with the 2023 Yakima Chief 6th Annual Pink Boots Hop Blend, which includes the hops Loral, Ekuanot, and experimental hop HBC 586. The beer showcases an aroma profile of citrus, herbal, stone fruit, tropical and woody. This profile is balanced with the sweet malt presence and silky mouthfeel the grain bill provides.

A portion of the proceeds from the beer’s sales will be donated to the Wisconsin chapter of Pink Boots Society. The group, which has 85 chapters internationally, provides scholarships, educational opportunities and other services to women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry.

