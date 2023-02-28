Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Last year, 71,489 students transferred to other school districts using the state open enrollment system, according to a research paper by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Of that total 5,690 were Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students who transferred to other school districts. Meanwhile there was an influx of 2,295 students transferring from other districts to MPS, for a net loss of 3,405 students.

That, however, represents a big drop — of 44% — in the annual net loss of students to MPS. Back in 2013-14 the system lost 6,891 students through open enrollment and gained just 731 students, for a net loss of 6,150 students. What has been happening since then is a fairly steady decrease in MPS students using open enrollment and an increase in students from other districts choosing to transfer to MPS. The decline in MPS students using open enrollment has occurred even while state participation grew by nearly 32% over this period. State participation has grown virtually every year since the program’s inception in 1998.

No one at MPS seems to know why this is happening or even that it it happening, as the district has not been tracking the information. Neither MPS superintendent Keith Posley nor MPS school board president Bob Peterson were aware of this decline in open enrollment for MPS.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instructions (DPI) website provides data since the 1998/99 school year outlining how many students each district gained or lost through open enrollment. How many students transferred to individual districts from other individual districts is not provided by DPI, but Urban Milwaukee was able to obtain information from other school district sources. The information shows a number of trends happening:

MPS Losses From Open Enrollment Dropped 50% From Fall 2013 To Fall 2020. In the 2013/14 school year, MPS had a net loss of 6150 students, but cut that number every year through 2020/21 when the net loss was 3066 students. In 2021/22 the loss increased to 3405. The reason for this is not known.

During the same period that MPS saw open enrollment cut in half, statewide open enrollment grew from 50,075 in fall 2013 to 71,489 in fall 2021. This growth has occurred even as the total number of students in the state has declined.

“In Wisconsin, there has been a decline in overall K-12 enrollment of 5% over the past 13 years. The decline in K-12 enrollment was most evident at the high school level, with a 10% decline,” says SchoolMint, an educational support company, in an October 2020 study . Major contributing factors, the study noted, are “declining birthrates and net outward state migration.” But “One of the major reasons that certain districts have experienced enrollment declines is the impact of open enrollment laws in the state.”

While suburban districts often add to their racial diversity through open enrollment of students from MPS, Milwaukee is concerned if white students leave the district. Says Peterson: “Open enrollment has provided a means by which schools have further segregated.”

In fact, in 2003/04, 70% of MPS students using open enrollment were white, which declined to 54% in 2013/14 and 38% in 2021/22. However, the pool of white students in the district has meanwhile been decreasing, from 17% of MPS students in 2003/04 to 13.7% in 2013-14 to 9.6% in 2021-22.

For MPS to analyze its own data is difficult because it can’t get a list of students using open enrollment from DPI, says Posley. The superintendent says his biggest concern is the financial impact of open enrollment and how that affects the curriculum it can offer: “Can we have art, music, library, physical education? It hurts our offering when we see declining enrollment,” Posley notes.

The conservative, pro-vouchers Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty notes in a January 2021 article that “On average, students enroll out of high-poverty districts and into lower poverty districts… higher-spending districts see positive open enrollment growth.”

That is still happening for Milwaukee, but as the data shows, the loss due to open enrollment has declined dramatically.

MPS Open Enrollment Since 2013-14

Year In Out Difference 21-22 2285 5690 -3405 20-21 2336 5402 -3066 19-20 2136 5417 -3281 18-19 1988 5386 -3398 17-18 1779 5724 -3945 16-17 1535 6120 -4585 15-16 1191 6438 -5247 14-15 988 6712 -5724 13-14 741 6891 -6150

Data from WI Department of Public Instruction