Evers Appoints Joan Prince to UW Board of Regents

Governor has now appointed board majority, though not all approved by Senate.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Dr. Joan Prince to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents on Monday, further establishing the majority of his appointees on the body that controls the UW System.

Prince is taking the vacated seat of Tracey Klein, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who resigned last year. Prince, a Milwaukee native, holds four degrees from UW-Milwaukee. The Evers majority on the board remains tenuous, however, because only two of his appointees have been confirmed by the state Senate.

She served as the vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement and as an associate professor in biomedical sciences at UW-Milwaukee from 2000 to 2021. She was also nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.N. General Assembly as a public delegate in 2012.

“Dr. Prince has an impressive and trailblazing career, including earning four degrees from UW-Milwaukee,” Evers said in a statement. “From working on her doctorate to her time as an associate professor and vice chancellor to serving at the United Nations, she will bring a wealth of experience and insights to the Board and a deep appreciation for the work of students, faculty, and staff across the System.”

Prince said in a statement that her extensive experience at UW-Milwaukee will help her in the new position.

“After having the privilege and honor of receiving four degrees from the University of Wisconsin System, I know firsthand the level of academic excellence as well as the life-changing impact that this distinguished institution has on all that pass through its doors,” she said. “It will be my honor and privilege to serve and support the facility, staff, and students on behalf of our state.”

Evers makes Board of Regents appointment, furthering control of UW System was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner