Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Only in Wisconsin will the events column suggest going to an outdoor music festival on a day when the temperature might drop to seven degrees.

But don’t worry, there’s a whole lot more going on this weekend than just Burnheart’s annual Mitten Fest. The Sugar Maple is transforming into a Wes-Anderson-themed pop-up, featuring specialty cocktails, costume parties and a ping pong tournament. The Great Lakes Pet Expo will fill the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center with adoptable friends, and the MKE Chili Bowl will pit some of Milwaukee’s top chefs and restaurateurs against one another for the title of best chili.

February 1-28: Magical Black Tears Experience

Milwaukee Area Technical College is kicking off Black History Month with the opening of the Magical Black Tears Experience – an interactive exhibition based on the Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story children’s book. Much like the source material, the exhibition aims to teach children about utilizing direct action to make positive changes for Black people. The exhibition will feature creative opportunities as well as problem-solving, film-watching, reading and writing. The Magical Black Tears Experience will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Create Gallery at Milwaukee Area Technical College in the campus’ main building.

February 2-5: Wes Fest

Last Halloween, The Sugar Maple transformed into a well-received Studio Ghibli pop-up – featuring special cocktails, costumes and local art. The Bay View bar is once again paying homage to a pop culture phenomenon with Wes Fest – a weekend celebrating the uber-hipster director Wes Anderson. Wes Fest will feature themed cocktails, a costume contest, a vendor fair, a ping pong tournament and food from Sojourn Mobile Restaurant and Catering. The Sugar Maple will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

February 4: Mitten Fest

Burnheart’s annual Mitten Fest returns for its 10th rendition! The two-block outdoor festival will kick off at noon and run until 8 p.m. Music will start at 5:30 p.m., featuring performances from acts such as Convert and Genesis Renji. Central Waters and Founders will have drinks on tap, and restaurants like Meat on the Street and Hue will be serving food and non-alcoholic beverages. And if the cold weather has you on the fence, just know that your patronage will not only support local businesses during the slow season, but also the Hunger Task Force. When the street party wraps up, the official Mitten Fest Afterparty kicks off at Cactus Club, where the live music will continue into the night.

February 3-5: Anime Milwaukee

Anime, once a niche and nerdy interest in the U.S., has gone mainstream. And the growth of Anime Milwaukee is proof of that. Join hundreds of anime enthusiasts at the Wisconsin Center this weekend for the annual three-day event. Dress up as your favorite characters, or just casually swing through and shop the dozens of vendors. There are also plenty of panels to check out, as well as dance parties and gaming events. To purchase tickets and to check out a complete list of programming, visit Anime Milwaukee’s website.

February 4: Great Lakes Pet Expo

Looking to add a member to your family? The Great Lake Pet Expo, the largest non-profit pet expo in Wisconsin, is celebrating its 18th year of helping animal friends find their forever homes. Even if you’re not currently looking for another pet, there are plenty of vendors to shop from as well as live entertainment and presentations. Check out the Reptile Interaction Area, or catch the Mondo Lucha Wrestlers at their booth for autographs and photos. The Great Lakes Pet Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center. To purchase tickets, visit the Great Lakes Pet Expo website.

February 4: Kill Winter Party

Mitten Fest isn’t the only event attempting to beat the Winter blues this weekend. The House of Harley-Davidson’s Kill Winter Party will feature food, beer, giveaways and live music courtesy of the Big Al Wetzel Band. There will also be performance upgrade demonstrations for those who are already thinking about getting their bikes ready for the warm weather. Kill Winter Party will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the House of Harley-Davidson.

February 5: MKE Chili Bowl

The 15th Annual Chili Bowl will pit Milwaukee’s top chefs and restaurateurs against one another at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for the title of Milwaukee’s best chili! General admission to the event includes eight chili cup samples, bread rolls and a $10 Potawatomi Fire Keepers Reward Play Certificate. General Admission chili tasting will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those who purchase VIP Early Access tickets can begin chili tasting two hours earlier and receive a MKE Chili Bowl XV t-shirt. To purchase tickets, visit the MKE Chili Bowl website.