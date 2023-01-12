Amped Announces Grand Opening Weekend Events

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Amped, a new Milwaukee karaoke bar and event space, is preparing to take the stage for its grand opening with a full lineup of activities, events and giveaways set for the weekend of Jan. 20.

Located at 910 W. Juneau Ave. in The Brewery District, the bar is the latest addition to Bar & Recreation’s collection of immersive entertainment establishments. The company also operates AXE MKE, Nine Below and NorthSouth Club.

Amped began its soft opening phase on Dec. 1., later welcoming guests for a reservation-only New Year’s Eve celebration

The grand opening festivities are scheduled to kick off next Friday, Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. The first 100 visitors will receive a “swag bag” stocked with merchandise from Amped as well as its neighboring businesses and partners.

Private suite karaoke for up to 20 guests will be available all weekend. Those who are among the first 50 customers to reserve a karaoke suite for Jan. 20 through 22 will receive a complimentary bucket of Mamitas tequila seltzers.

For those looking to join a larger group, the bar will host a series of sing-along events on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the Amped Amphitheater and Green Room.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., explore a wide range of musical styles and compete for prizes with sing-along music bingo.

At 2 p.m., take a risk with a finish-the-lyric karaoke challenge. Guests at the mic will be asked to pick a genre and sing along to a mystery song. There will be prizes for those who nail the lyrics.

Rounding out the day’s festivities is a “Grease” movie sing-along. Join the chorus in belting out favorites such as “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and more.

“Private Suite Karaoke is an experience karaoke aficionados and skeptics love doing,” said Steve Davis, director of experience for Bars & Recreation in a statement. “There is just something about partying with your friends in a private suite with the music, party lights, drinks and snacks. Two hours will fly by and you’ll be back for more.”

Sing-along events are restricted to guests age 21 and older. Attendees to each sing-along will receive a complimentary cocktail.

Grand opening activities are to open to the public, but tickets are required to attend. More information, reservations and tickets are available on the Bars & Recreation website.

Following the grand opening, Amped will keep regular hours Wednesday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 3:30 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Private events are available to book any day of the week.

Photos