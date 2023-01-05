La Luna Liquor Adding Restaurant On S. 6th St.

The southside convenience store will soon offer steak, fish, burgers and more.

A southside liquor and convenience store has plans to expand its offerings while catering to community needs with the addition of a full-service restaurant.

La Luna Liquor Inc., 522 W. Maple St., would add convert approximately 2,000 square feet, about two-thirds of its current space, into La Luna Liquor Taqueria, a family-friendly restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Hanin Abdelrahim , who has operated La Luna at the corner of S. 6th St. and W. Maple St. for 33 years and counting, said his intention is to put the community first.

“We love the neighborhood and we love our customers,” he said. “Whatever the customers look for, hopefully we will be able to provide for them.”

Like most convenience stores, La Luna offers a selection of retail snacks, beverages, tobacco products, an ATM and other household necessities. The upcoming expansion would add hot, well-balanced meals to that list.

Abdelrahim said the upcoming restaurant would feature menu items including tacos, quesadillas, burritos, fried chicken, fish, steaks, shrimp and burgers, as well as a selection of beer and other beverages.

If all goes well, he said, the new restaurant could be up and running by the end of February. Once open, the business expects to generate approximately 60% of its revenue from food sales, with the remaining 40% coming from alcohol purchases.

Guests will be able to order meals for takeout or dine-in. Seating will be limited, but there will be sufficient space for families to gather and enjoy a meal together, Abdelrahim said.

Abdelrahim also owns the building that houses La Luna. As of now, no commercial alteration permits have been filed for the address. A liquor license for the business is pending approval by the Common Council.

Once open, Abdelrahim said the restaurant will keep the same hours as the store: 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit La Luna on Facebook.