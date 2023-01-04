Slate of Foxconn Opponents Running for Mount Pleasant Board
Four candidates hope to gain a majority of the village board this spring.
Local opponents of Mount Pleasant’s Foxconn project are looking to change the direction of the community’s village government.
The local watchdog group A Better Mount Pleasant has been lobbying against spending related to the development for years. Now the group is running a slate of candidates, hoping to create a majority on the village board, while unseating Village President Dave DeGroot, who has been a vocal supporter of Foxconn.
Gallaher, spokesperson for A Better Mount Pleasant, has been one of the more vehement opponents against Foxconn.
“While all of us had big hopes for it when it was first announced, it has failed, and it’s really left Mount Pleasant holding the bag in terms of debt and bonding for this project,” she said.
Foxconn initially planned to invest $10 billion on a large flat-screen manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant and employ 13,000 people. Those plans never came to fruition, and a far smaller manufacturing facility now operates on the site.
Kim Mahoney owned the last home on the Foxconn development area with her husband. She is now is running for a seat on the village board alongside Gallaher.
According to A Better Mount Pleasant, the village, Racine County and the state have spent $200 million on land purchases, $185 million for water and sewer, $140 million for electric and power storage and $225 million for roads for the Foxconn project.
Travis Yanke and Eric Martinez will also be on the ballot April 4. The three village board candidates will be running against incumbents Nancy Washburn, John Hewitt and Ram Bhatia.
DeGroot has been village president since 2017. He and Gallaher have clashed during public meetings in the past.
DeGroot didn’t respond to Wisconsin Public Radio‘s request for comment.
Months before Gallaher announced her run for office, the Mount Pleasant Village Board attempted to lengthen their terms from two years to three years through an ordinance. Gallaher blocked that move by gathering more than 1,200 signatures to force a referendum on the issue. That led the village board to repeal the ordinance.
Gallaher said A Better Mount Pleasant has been searching for and recruiting potential candidates for about six months.
“This has been a process of … looking for good candidates who were willing to sort of take on the mess that this village board has left us in,” Gallaher said, adding that she believes the Foxconn project is a “failure.”
But critics, including Gallaher, are worried that the company could leave Mount Pleasant as soon as it finishes receiving state tax credits.
Mahoney said if elected, she plans to make sure Foxconn or other future village developments on the site are accountable to village officials and taxpayers.
“I am looking forward to ensuring that if we have development that affects residents and their homes in the future, that we do it in a very respectful way,” Mahoney said.
Documents show Foxconn created 768 jobs in 2021 and made roughly $77.4 million in capital investments at its facility. In November, Foxconn qualified for $8.57 million in tax credits for the 2021 fiscal year. That total includes $3.5 million for meeting a job creation target and $5.07 million for capital investment, according to documents obtained through an open records request. The company qualified for $28.8 million in state subsidies for the 2020 fiscal year.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Slate of Foxconn opponents announce run for Mount Pleasant Village Board was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Foxconn Facility
- Slate of Foxconn Opponents Running for Mount Pleasant Board - Evan Casey - Jan 4th, 2023
- Foxconn Earns $8.6 Million In Wisconsin Tax Credits - Joe Schulz - Dec 23rd, 2022
- Last Home in Foxconn Site Could Be Sold - Evan Casey - Jul 27th, 2022
- UW-Madison Hires Former Foxconn Executive - Rich Kremer - Apr 5th, 2022
- Nelson Calls on Congressional Oversight Committees to Pursue Information on Botched Foxconn-Oshkosh Defense Postal Deal - Tom Nelson - Mar 30th, 2022
- Foxconn Rebuffed Oshkosh Defense Bid to Build Mail Trucks? - Rich Kremer - Mar 28th, 2022
- Huge Foxconn Campus Remains A Puzzle - Denise Lockwood - Mar 28th, 2022
- Mount Pleasant Seeks Company for Foxconn Site - Bridgit Bowden - Mar 24th, 2022
- Rep. Bowen Statement on Foxconn Turning Its Back on Wisconsin Yet Again - State Rep. David Bowen - Mar 17th, 2022
- Back in the News: Foxconn In Talks for Saudi Arabian Plant - Bruce Murphy - Mar 16th, 2022
Read more about Foxconn Facility here