Third Space Brewing Announces Final Beer Release of 2022

New year, new beers — Third Space Brewing Company has a final beer release set for Dec. 31, giving Milwaukeeans even more reason to celebrate the upcoming weekend.

The release will coincide with a New Year’s Eve pre-party at the brewery’s Menomonee Valley tap room, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. Both beers will be available on draft and in cans at the event.

In addition to a taste of the newest brews, guests can expect live bluegrass music from Wheels North from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The new beers include Smile, a citrus wheat ale, and a new rotating lager series that starts with Good Cheer, a dark lager.

Brewed with grapefruit and orange, Third Space describes Smile as an easy-drinking American wheat ale. The light-bodied, refreshing beer is 4.8% ABV.

Good Cheer is a smooth dark lager inspired by the German Dunkel style, with a few Third Space tweaks. The beer is the first in a new rotating lager series for 2023. Future beers include a maibock and a German-style pilsner.

“Our goal with these two new beers is to meet the craft consumer’s renewed interest in well-crafted lager beers and to fill a gap in the craft marketplace with Smile, an easy-drinking fruited ale,” said Andy Gehl, co-founder and president at Third Space.

The new brews will be added to the Third Space’s 2023 year-round lineup, and are expected to hit shelves and taps throughout Wisconsin during the first week of 2023.

Next year, Third Space will also introduce a rewards program, a first for the six-year-old craft brewery. With each dollar spent at the tap room, guests will earn “Happy Points” that can be redeemed for free pints, six packs, merchandise and more. Joining is simple and can be completed in person with any purchase.

Gehl said that the rewards program aims to extend gratitude to returning customers, as well as “encourage everyone to make our taproom a regular ‘Third Space’ in their lives by offering great extra perks for enjoying a craft beer with us on a regular basis.”

“The beauty of the rewards program is its simplicity. Guests simply add their phone number at checkout to track rewards and they can easily check their balance on their phone and redeem Happy Points for free stuff automatically when checking out,” Gehl added.

The rewards program will launch on Jan. 1, 2023.

Third Space is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. On New Year’s Day, the taproom will be open from noon until 7 p.m.

A number of other Milwaukee breweries have also released new beers in the final days of 2022.

1840 Brewing Company is gearing up for its final release of 2022 on Friday, Dec. 30. Bottles of Death of a Palesman, a New Zealand pale ale, will be available for purchase starting at 3 p.m. at the Bay View brewery, 342 E. Ward St.

Supermoon Beer Company, 3145 S. Howell Ave., where pre-orders for Yarn are now available. The recently-opened brewery's final 2022 release is a dry-hopped, mixed-culture grisette. Described as "a wildly approachable beer with a pleasant and exciting complexity," Yarn offers notes of bitter orange peel, fruit cocktail, pineapple core, white toast and honey.

Also in Bay View, Component Brewing Company debuted Pull Tabs & Chandeliers, a West Coast IPA, on Dec. 21. The beer, which features pure lulupin for an intensified hop flavor, is available online and on draft at the taproom, 2018 S. 1st St.

Despite a particularly busy year, Eagle Park Brewing Company is rolling out two final brews for 2022. DDH Citra On The Dock Of The Bay, a double dry hopped New England IPA with citra hops and Snowball, a milk stout brewed with cacao and toasted coconut, will be available to the public starting Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Milwaukee tap room, 823 E. Hamilton St.

The beers are also available at Eagle Park’s Muskego location.

Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen may have gotten a makeover this year, but its experimental beer selection, sourced from its parent company, Door County Brewing, has remained vibrant as ever. To close out an exciting year, Hacienda has released a brand-new beer and revived an old favorite. The new release, A Means To An End, is a Mexican hot chocolate-inspired stout. The returning Sand + Stone is a hazy IPA hopped with Riwaka, Mosaic and Strata.

Both are available for online ordering with pickup starting Saturday, Dec. 31 at 2018 E. North Ave.