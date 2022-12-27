Discourse Closing, N/A Cocktail Bar Opening at Crossroads Collective

The cafe will unveil its new concept, The Counter Day Bar, in February.

Forget a fairytale ending, Discourse Coffee only has eyes for beginnings. The experimental cafe recently announced plans to close its Crossroads Collective coffee bar at the end of December to make way for a brand new concept in the new year.

The Counter Day Bar, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar, is expected to open in February. The theme of the debut menu is myths and fables.

Founded with an emphasis on seasonality, flux and constant reinvention, it comes as no surprise that Discourse is planning a complete transformation of its vendor stall just one year after opening at the east-side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

Behind the business is owner Ryan Castelaz and partners Sean Liu and Olivia Molter. Since establishing their prescence in the Milwaukee coffee scene in 2021, the Discourse team has grown to include 13 members in addition to the owners.

The upcoming change was first announced in a Facebook post on Dec. 14, which noted that the new endeavor would be Discourse’s “most ambitious project to date,” a bold statement considering the cafe’s rapid expansion over the past year.

While the owners will be exploring new beverage-crafting territory with their latest venture, Discourse had already straddled the line between barista and mixologist. The cafe’s ever-changing lineup of craft coffees features artful layers of flavor designed for slow and intentional sipping — much like the typical cocktail experience.

Drinks at The Counter Day Bar will offer a similar experience, sans alcohol.

“The Counter’s mission is to provide a place for any and everyone to gather and feel seen, heard, and taken care of, regardless of whether or not they choose to consume alcohol,” the company wrote in a social media post.

Rather than ascribing to the scarcity mindset that non-alcoholic drinks are inferior and unsatisfying, The Counter aims to think beyond imitation, creating an “incredibly delicious and desirable new category of drink altogether,” the post continued.

The cafe will remain open through the end of December at Crossroads Collective. It will be closed for the month of January for its transformation into The Counter and is expected to reopen in February.

Discourse plans to share more details about the upcoming concept and expected menu items via Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Discourse’s new winter menu is still available at its downtown cafe, 1020 N. Broadway, and the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr.

Change is also afoot at Discourse’s downtown location on Broadway. The cafe recently filed for liquor and public entertainment licenses, with plans to add cocktails and bar service to its existing coffee menu. The cafe also plans to host between four and 12 concerts each year, as well as other entertainment such as poetry readings, comedy, karaoke and dancing.

If granted the licenses, the downtown cafe would alter its hours to stay open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.

If all goes well, its expanded business plan could be up and running by May 1.