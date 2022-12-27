Bike Racing Series Announces 2023 Milwaukee Dates

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It might be hard to envision given the temperatures outside right now, but the 14th annual Tour of America’s Dairyland bicycle racing series will roll into Milwaukee in June.

Organizers announced the 2023 race lineup earlier this month. Two city of Milwaukee races are included: Bay View on Thursday, June 22 and Downer Avenue on Saturday, June 24. West Allis, Shorewood and Wauwatosa also are hosting races.

The 11-day series offers fan-friendly bicycle racing on closed loops through urban neighborhoods. Sponsored by Kwik Trip , daily events include everything from amateur to professional men’s and women’s races. A community street festival is held alongside each event.

Bicyclists compete in timed races, completing lap after lap on city streets. An announcer keeps the crowd informed on what’s happening, with pace cars and video display boards also tracking the action. Professional racers peak at speeds of approximately 35 miles per hour on flat courses, with a number of the courses offering challenging hills. Action picks up not just at the end of the race for the overall winner, but also for single-lap sprints (primes) with cash or gear prizes.

All of the races are free to attend, with larger crowds forming later in the day for the professional races.

One race isn’t on the list: Brady Street. The series looped around the Lower East Side neighborhood last year for the first time, but it isn’t listed this year and its Friday placement is now filled by the Bay View race. The race locations are sponsored by local host groups or businesses.

Announced Schedule

June 15: Janesville

June 16: East Troy

June 17: Grafton (American Criterium Cup Race)

June 18: Manitowoc

June 19: To be determined

June 20: West Allis

June 21: Mt. Pleasant

June 22: Bay View

June 23: Shorewood

June 24: Downer Avenue

June 25: Wauwatosa

More details on the day-of schedules, rider registration and volunteering are available on the ToAD website.