Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works‘ Forestry Services Division and Black Husky Brewing have once again joined forces to get the most out of the city’s Christmas tree. In true “Brew City” spirit, the partnership combines beer and boughs to create a refreshingly tart beverage.

Boughs from the 31-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce were trimmed during the tree’s harvesting for use in the Riverwest brewery’s 2022 City Sproose, a double India pale ale. A portion of the proceeds from those suds will also support the forestry fund. In 2021 that arrangement yielded approximately $1,200. The partnership is now in its third year.

“This is more than just brewing a beer; it is an opportunity to enhance the community through the Urban Forestry Fund and also display creative uses of the city’s resources in a sustainable manner,” said, owner at Black Husky, in a statement. “The bonus has been the story that each of the tree donors has.”

This year’s tree was donated by Erwin Boehme, a 93-year-old U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a retired Milwaukee firefighter. The forestry division removed the tree from the yard of Boehme’s Washington Heights home in early November.

The fully-decorated tree, the city’s 109th annual Christmas tree, is now on display at Deer District.

2022 City Sproose debuted on Dec. 10. The beers are available for purchase only at Black Husky, 909 E. Locust St.

With each purchase, $1 will be donated to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund, which helps pay for new trees throughout the city. Four packs are dwindling, according to a recent Facebook post from Black Husky, but the beer is also available on tap and in 22-ounce bombers.

“We are continuously looking for creative ways to fund initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Milwaukeeans,” said Jerrel Kruschke, Commissioner of Public Works. “Black Husky has been an excellent partner in contributing to the Urban Forestry Fund.”

After the festivities are over, this year’s tree won’t be headed to the landfill. Instead, parts of the tree will be repurposed into new and useful materials. Last year, Bob Younger of Younger’s Woodery created chainsaw-carved art from the tree trunk. The leftover branches and needles were turned into mulch and used on city property.