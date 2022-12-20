Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With a recent vote, 18 high school-age children have been confirmed to serve on the newly revived Milwaukee County Youth Commission capping off a year that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley declared ‘The Year of the Youth.’

The youth commission existed for a brief stint in the early 2000s, and was revived in June this year by Crowley and county board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson.

The commission was restarted to get Milwaukee youth interested and involved in public policy and local government. Crowley himself served on the first youth commission, and said, “My service on the Youth Commission opened my eyes to the power and potential that every person, even young people, in our community has to offer.”

It will consist of 20 high-school-age county residents (14-18 years old), with one representative from each of the 18 county supervisory districts and two co-chairs selected by Crowley and Nicholson, respectively. The board confirmed 18 members at the last meeting. Seats on the commission from the supervisory districts of Steven Shea and Anthony Staskunas have not yet been filled. “So if you’re in one of those districts, please help us find an individual that is eligible to serve on the Youth Commission,” Nicholson said.

Sup. Kathleen Vincent will be serving as one of the adult advisors to the youth commission.

The new commissioners will review proposals from youth organizations, make advisory recommendations on policy and budget proposals that affect young people, work on developing a county take-a-child-to-work day and have opportunities to advise the county executive and board chairwoman on county policy. This is s slightly expanded set of duties compared to the commission’s previous iteration, Nicholson previously said. What’s more, the youth commissioners will also be paid $12.50 an hour for their work at meetings and other commission activities.

While approving the appointments to the commission at the latest meeting of the full board, Nicholson said, “I just want to send out congratulations to those youth, and we look forward to hearing your concerns and priorities that we can hopefully take up as a body as well.”

Below are the new members of the commission:

Chairwoman Nicholson’s Co-Chair Appointee: Mia Moore

County Executive Crowley Co-Chair Appointee: Aaron Lee

District 1- Sup. Liz Sumner: Tess Bruett

District 2- Sup. Willie Johnson, Jr.: Loren Muwonge

District 3- Sup. Sheldon Wasserman: Storm Findley

District 4- Sup. Ryan Clancy: Shakiya Snow

District 5- Sup. Sequanna Taylor: Destiny Anglin

District 6- Sup. Shawn Rolland: Margaret “Daisy” Lehman

District 7- Sup. Felesia Martin: Ezran Anastas

District 9- Sup. Patti Logsdon: Kassidy Gindt

District 10- Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson: Bujana Ntabala

District 11- Sup. Kathleen Vincent: Nolan Weber

District 12- Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez: Analiyah Roschke

District 13- Sup. Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones: D’Mario J. Cockfield

District 14- Sup. Dyango Zerpa: Benjamin Elko

District 15- Sup. Peter Burgelis: Sean P. Libal

District 17- Sup. Steve Taylor: Kalyah Mason Davis

District 18- Sup. Deanna Alexander: Nathan W. Acosta