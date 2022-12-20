Milwaukee Youth Commission Appointments Confirmed
18 high school students appointed to new youth commission.
With a recent vote, 18 high school-age children have been confirmed to serve on the newly revived Milwaukee County Youth Commission capping off a year that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley declared ‘The Year of the Youth.’
The youth commission existed for a brief stint in the early 2000s, and was revived in June this year by Crowley and county board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson.
It will consist of 20 high-school-age county residents (14-18 years old), with one representative from each of the 18 county supervisory districts and two co-chairs selected by Crowley and Nicholson, respectively. The board confirmed 18 members at the last meeting. Seats on the commission from the supervisory districts of Steven Shea and Anthony Staskunas have not yet been filled. “So if you’re in one of those districts, please help us find an individual that is eligible to serve on the Youth Commission,” Nicholson said.
Sup. Kathleen Vincent will be serving as one of the adult advisors to the youth commission.
The new commissioners will review proposals from youth organizations, make advisory recommendations on policy and budget proposals that affect young people, work on developing a county take-a-child-to-work day and have opportunities to advise the county executive and board chairwoman on county policy. This is s slightly expanded set of duties compared to the commission’s previous iteration, Nicholson previously said. What’s more, the youth commissioners will also be paid $12.50 an hour for their work at meetings and other commission activities.
Below are the new members of the commission:
Chairwoman Nicholson’s Co-Chair Appointee: Mia Moore
County Executive Crowley Co-Chair Appointee: Aaron Lee
District 1- Sup. Liz Sumner: Tess Bruett
District 2- Sup. Willie Johnson, Jr.: Loren Muwonge
District 3- Sup. Sheldon Wasserman: Storm Findley
District 4- Sup. Ryan Clancy: Shakiya Snow
District 5- Sup. Sequanna Taylor: Destiny Anglin
District 6- Sup. Shawn Rolland: Margaret “Daisy” Lehman
District 7- Sup. Felesia Martin: Ezran Anastas
District 9- Sup. Patti Logsdon: Kassidy Gindt
District 10- Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson: Bujana Ntabala
District 11- Sup. Kathleen Vincent: Nolan Weber
District 12- Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez: Analiyah Roschke
District 13- Sup. Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones: D’Mario J. Cockfield
District 14- Sup. Dyango Zerpa: Benjamin Elko
District 15- Sup. Peter Burgelis: Sean P. Libal
District 17- Sup. Steve Taylor: Kalyah Mason Davis
District 18- Sup. Deanna Alexander: Nathan W. Acosta
