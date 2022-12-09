COVID-19 isn't the only virus going around right now.

Even as new dominant variants of COVID-19 emerged in recent months, disease levels have been relatively stable. But this past week, Milwaukee County saw an increase in cases, as well as the percentage of tests coming back positive for the disease.

But it’s not just COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting high levels of RSV and influenza across the state.

The latest countywide data on COVID-19 shows that between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6 there were 846 cases, up from the previous week’s 608. The same report showed that 10% of all PCR tests — the most reliable way to test for the disease — came back positive. This is up from 8.3% the week prior.

“We passed 10% COVID positivity for the first time in months this week, so that will be a close metric to watch,” Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County, told Urban Milwaukee. “Particularly in the setting of increasing wastewater trends and a broader national picture of rising disease burden.”

The weekly report produced by epidemiologists, public health officials and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee, shows that when cases just among children are isolated, there was a similar uptick from 96 the previous week to 142 this past week.

Weston maintains that it’s very important that everyone is vaccinated and up to date on their boosters heading into the holidays. This is especially so for those 65 years and older, he said, who continue to experience a high rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19.

This past week, there were 132 adults and 12 children hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Health Department is still operating walk-in vaccine clinics at the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.), Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) and a clinic in the Menomonee Valley (2401 W. St. Paul Ave.).

A countywide vaccination report shows 61.7% of county residents are completely vaccinated, and 59.5% of booster-eligible residents have received one. To be eligible for a booster, a person must be five years or older with complete primary vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines before July 8, 2022, or before Oct. 6, 2022 with the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

RSV and Influenza

There are two other serious respiratory currently illnesses going around the Milwaukee community: RSV and influenza.

Throughout most of the fall, the level of RSV has been increasing in Wisconsin. The virus is common and typically results in cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious for children and adults 65 years or older, the latter being a population that is also at an increased risk for COVID-19 and influenza.

While RSV has begun to trend down, cases of the flu are trending up. The drop in RSV cases is “promising,” Weston said. “Our children’s hospitals have been overflowing so it is a welcome change in the trend.”

Cases of the flu have been increasing rapidly since November. “If you have not done so, now is the time to get your flu shot,” Weston said.

