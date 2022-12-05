Candidate Announces for Derek Mosley’s Judicial Seat

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Molly Gena, a Milwaukee attorney with Legal Action of Wisconsin, announced her candidacy Monday for the City of Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 2.

Gena is the managing attorney for Legal Action’s Milwaukee Office. She has been in the position since 2019. Legal Action is the state’s largest nonprofit providing free civil legal services. In a statement announcing her candidacy, Gena said she has “extensive experience” representing litigants in municipal court.

Gena is running for the seat currently held by Judge, who recently announced he is taking a job with Marquette University Law School as the director of the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education. He will start the new job in January, after having served as a municipal judge since 2002.

“I am running for Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge to continue to serve others and to make positive changes for our city,” Gena said. “I have been representing clients in municipal courts for over fifteen years, and I understand the importance of treating litigants with respect and dignity.”

Gena is the first attorney to declare candidacy for Branch 2 since Mosley announced his new job. Municipal judges preside over cases involving municipal ordinance violations ranging from parking violations to first-time OWI’s. The annual salary is $133,049.

In her announcement, Gena pledged to use community service for defendants “where appropriate.” Municipal violations frequently result in financial penalties. Mosley, who Gena is running to replace, was part of an effort by municipal judges to wave arrest warrants for defendants while they sought to pay their fines.

“At the same time, I will work to decrease reckless driving by shortening the time it takes to resolve safety-related traffic tickets,” she said. “This means adjudicating cases in a timely manner and working on systemic changes to make the court more efficient, ensuring justice and fairness while enhancing public safety.”

Gena has already racked up endorsements from three Milwaukee judges including Circuit Court Judgesandand retired Municipal Court Judge James Gramling

“Molly Gena epitomizes the qualities we all want in a judge,” Grammling said. “She is bright, energetic, patient, and committed. How do I know? I have worked with her, and observed her work, for 15 years. Molly Gena truly belongs on the bench.”

Gena is married to Raphael Ramos, also a Legal Action attorney and the director of the organization’s Eviction Defense Project. The couple have two children.

The Milwaukee Common Council will appoint a judge to finish Mosley’s term, which ends in April 2023. The primary election for the seat will be Feb. 21, and the general election April 4. Candidates have until Jan. 3 to submit a declaration of candidacy and collect between 1,500 and 3,000 nomination signatures to get on the ballot.