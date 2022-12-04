Local Company Agrees to $1.6 Million Pollution Settlement

Container Life Cycle Management agrees to payout and reforms with state and EPA.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state of Wisconsin have reached a $1.6 million settlement with a Milwaukee-area company for violations of clean air and waste management laws that endangered local residents, the EPA announced in a news release Thursday.

The settlement with Container Life Cycle Management will be split evenly between the state and federal governments and includes a number of steps the company must take to improve its practices.

In a complaint, the U.S. alleged that the company failed to control emissions of “volatile organic compounds” and mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities in St. Francis, Oak Creek and Milwaukee.

“Today’s settlement will help us protect nearby residents and improve the region’s air quality,” said Larry Starfield, EPA’s acting assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance assurance. “This is a good example of EPA working cooperatively with our state partners to ensure environmental compliance and secure emissions reductions.”

In addition to the monetary penalty, the company has installed and must continue to operate a system meant to control air emissions at the St. Francis facility; must install a tool to better track the data coming from its Oak Creek facility and must implement a plan for better storage of hazardous waste.

The proposed settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval. The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance has already approved the settlement.

EPA, Wisconsin reach $1.6 million settlement with Milwaukee-area company over air pollution, waste management was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.