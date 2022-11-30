Drive-in movie experience for 'Elf' and 'Die Hard' is Thursday night. Space is limited.

Miss the days of drive-in movies?

A group has brought the idea back, with a modern and unique twist. On Thursday night, the lights on the Hoan Bridge will be synced with a nearby projection screen as part of a private event. We’ve got tickets for our members.

You’ll be able to watch Will Ferrell in Elf or Bruce Willis in Die Hard on a big screen while an even bigger screen dances behind them.

The Dec. 1 event is hosted by Light the Hoan, the nonprofit organization that worked to install lights on the bridge.

The family-friendly Elf screens at 5:30 p.m. and Die Hard starts at 8 p.m.

Urban Milwaukee has secured a limited number of spaces for member vehicles. Logged-in members can claim their free tickets while supplies last.

One ticket includes access to a single showing for one vehicle, and as many people as you can comfortably fit in it.

While supplies last, members can claim a ticket to the 5:30 p.m. screening or the 8:00 p.m. screening.

Details on where to park and how to watch will be provided to those that claim tickets.

Elf Tickets – Die Hard Tickets

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.