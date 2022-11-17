Open House Sunday, November 20th, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy spectacular river views from this south facing unit at the sought after Harbor Front. Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and 2-tier breakfast bar. Spacious living room with wall of windows and door to your oversized private balcony, perfect for entertaining. Primary bedroom boasts two walk-in closets and primary bathroom with dual vanities, whirlpool tub and walk-in custom tiled shower stall. Wood beamed ceilings throughout. In unit laundry. Enjoy all the amenities; clubhouse, fitness center and heated outdoor pool, all overlooking the river. Two and a half car private garage included. Walking distance to all the Third Ward has to offer; boutiques, dining, entertainment and Public Market! Call today for a private tour (414-708-6093)! Also available for lease for $4,850/month.

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Erie St., Unit 203

Size: 1,823 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2004

Parking: 2.5 car private garage

Price: $950,000

Taxes: $18,618.41

Condo Fee: $500/Month

MLS#: 1814488

