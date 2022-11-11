The Barley Room Announces Grand Opening Date

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Barley Room, a new event venue in The Brewery District, will celebrate its grand opening on Dec. 15.

Touted as “133 years in the making,” the venue, 1125 N. 9th St., was originally built in 1889 as the bottling house for the Pabst Brewing Company. The German Renaissance Revival-style Cream City brick building sat vacant for nearly 20 years before its redevelopment in 2016.

The space maintains its historic charm with exposed brick and industrial details, while expansive windows and polished concrete floors impart a contemporary appeal. The 3,500-square-foot, open-concept space can accommodate up to 235 guests.

The venue is located at the base of Eleven25, a three-story, mixed-use development featuring 151 apartments and a food court. Blue Ribbon Management, a real estate development company, owns the building and venue, alongside several other properties in The Brewery District.

“The driving force behind this new space is providing our guests with a unique event experience in a historic setting,” said Michael Kelly, executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Management, in a statement. “Our team of dedicated event specialists are ready to assist you to ensure the perfect event — from wedding reception to corporate gathering, from birthday or anniversary to a private family get-together,” Kelly added.

The fully restored venue is advertised as a “blank slate,” able to accommodate a wide range of events including social gatherings, corporate events or creative endeavors such as art galleries and photo shoots.

The Brewery District has seen significant development throughout the past decade that has brought apartment buildings, a wedding venue, two cafes , a hotel and offices to the area. Most are redeveloped Pabst buildings.

In recent months, the district has welcomed a wave of new businesses.

Amped, a private suite karaoke bar, will open one block north of the new event venue in December. To the east, Pilot Project is preparing to launch its new outpost at the former Milwaukee Brewing Company facility, 1128. N. 9th St.

The Barley Room is now accepting bookings online. For more information, or to inquire about scheduling an event, visit The Barley Room website.