Now available in the heart of the East Side is this two bedroom with den, two bathroom unit at The Sterling with views of Lake Michigan. This is the largest floor plan available in the building. Floor-to-ceiling windows gives an abundance of natural light with an east facing exposure and stunning sunrises over the lake. Spacious open floor plan with gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Living room with door to private balcony. Natural gas connection on deck. In-unit laundry and a large den/office. Two heated indoor side-by-side parking spaces included. The building offers high speed internet from Silver IP for $55/month. Storage locker on 6th floor. Only one block north of the famous Brady Street, with entertainment, shopping and dining.

The Breakdown

Address: 1550 E. Royall Pl., #606

Size: 1,868 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2005

Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces

Price: $454,900

Taxes: $10,640.39

Condo Fee: $365/Month

MLS#: 1815918

