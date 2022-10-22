Rising New COVID-19 Variants A Concern
As the current dominant COVID-19 variant is replaced, the disease will become less predictable.
The picture for COVID-19 could be changing. As important indicators of disease continue to indicate a trend in COVID-19 for Milwaukee County, it appears the period of relatively stable disease levels, albeit elevated, may be over for now.
“This week, we continue to see a clear change in the variant landscape with several variants (BQ.1, BF.7, and BQ.1.1) fighting for dominance in the United States and other parts of the world,” Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County, told Urban Milwaukee. “We saw stability in the pandemic as of late largely due to the concomitant stability of the BA.5 variant. As that is being displaced, the situation becomes less predictable. That is why it is critical to keep our immunity high through the vaccine and booster.”
The report shows there were 603 new cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 12-18. This is down slightly from the previous week that saw 636 cases.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased, from 109 last week to 121 this week. There were 10 children hospitalized for the second week in a row.
The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 went up again this past week from 9.2% to 10.6%. As with last week, the positivity rate may be affected by an increased number of people seeking testing in recent weeks. Also, the figure only captures positive PCR tests. It does not include at home or rapid antigen tests.
In Milwaukee County, only 61.4% of the population has completed a vaccination series, despite the vaccines being free and widely available for more than a year. Only 35.2% of the overall county population has received a booster; and 58.4% of county residents eligible for a booster (population is aged 5 years and older with complete primary vaccination prior to May 20, 2022) have received one.
The weekly report, children’s report and countywide vaccination report are available on Urban Milwaukee.
