Riverwest Breweries Offering Free Shuttle Between Taprooms

The Five-Three-Brew-One-Two shuttle will travel between five Riverwest breweries each Saturday.

Brewery hopping in Riverwest is about to get much easier, thanks to the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate.

Starting Oct. 22, a shuttle service will be available to ferry riders through the neighborhood, with stops at Lakefront Brewery, Black Husky, Company Brewing, Gathering Place Brewing Company and Amorphic Beer, according to a Wednesday announcement from the group.

The Five-Three-Brew-One-Two shuttle will travel on a continuous, 35-minute loop from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday, with the exception of holiday weekends.

The shuttle is free, and riders can hop on at any of the five stops, with the caveat that they “treat the driver well and stick to consuming their beverages in the taprooms,” the announcement said.

The loop starts at Lakefront Brewery, with about four to six minutes of travel time allotted between each stop. A full schedule is available online.

Want to skip the bus and walk? From Lakefront on the south to Amorphic on the north is a 2.2-mile walk, with a considerable uphill climb.

The shuttle’s name is a reference to the area’s ZIP code: 53212.