Milwaukee Police Have Towed More Than 100 Vehicles Since May For Reckless Driving

The Milwaukee Police Department‘s new policy for towing unregistered vehicles driven recklessly has reached a landmark point. More than 100 vehicles have now been towed since enforcement started May 1.

“We are sending a message throughout the city that if you drive recklessly in Milwaukee, you will face consequences,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson held Friday at the city’s tow lot.

The policy allows towing during traffic stops if the vehicle is determined to be unregistered and if a citation is issued for speeding for at least 25 mph over the posted limit, endangering safety for reckless driving, fleeing from an officer or drag racing.

According to MPD, among the vehicles towed, the average vehicle was going 31 mph over the speed limit. In one instance, someone was driving 52 mph over the limit.

Fifty percent of the vehicles towed were not owned by the individual driving them.

To redeem a vehicle individuals must pay the $125 towing fee and $20-per-day storage fee. In addition, a valid driver’s license must be presented and proof of insurance must be shown (or a $25 drive-off fee paid). Victims of vehicle theft do not need to pay to redeem their vehicles and those known to be stolen are not taken to the general tow lot.

Per tow lot policy, vehicles not retrieved within 15 days are eligible to be crushed. Sixteen vehicles towed under the policy have been scrapped.

“I want to thank the Fire and Police Commission for approving this policy and for giving MPD another tool to combat reckless driving to make the roadways in our city safer,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman in a statement.

Six arrests have been made as a result of traffic stops associated with the tows, including three for illegal firearms or drugs. Two individuals were arrested for “driving recklessly – endangering safety” and one individual was arrested for driving while revoked due to alcohol.

MPD chief of staff Nick DeSiato, in January, said the city’s policy is structured to avoid being “a poor tax.” He said the enforcement requires the vehicle to be unregistered and the driver to be engaged in dangerous behavior.

According to MPD data, 37 of the first 100 tows occurred Police District 7 (W. Center St. to W. Villard Ave, mostly west of N. 35th St.). None of the tows have occurred in District 1, which includes Downtown and the East Side.

Of those who saw the vehicle they were driving towed, 41% had a valid driver’s license but were driving an unregistered vehicle. Thirty-seven percent had a suspended license, 10% had a revoked license and 10% had no license at all.

Drivers who saw their vehicles towed, according to a police report, had previously been stopped and cited four times.

Ten of the first 100 individuals to be subject to a tow have already been stopped again, but none met the criteria for a tow. Seven were given citations, with four for speeding in excess of 16 mph over the limit and one for attempting to elude the police. One was cited for non-registration of a vehicle, but was not cited for an act that would have triggered a tow.

A separate new MPD policy involves suing reckless driving in civil court.