Sen. Jacque Also Got Email From Ginni Thomas

Wisconsin Sen. Andre Jacque received an email from Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urging him to ignore the results of the state’s elections and have the Legislature choose Wisconsin’s electors.

The email, obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner from the watchdog group Documented , is identical to those previously reported to have been sent to Sen.(R-Chippewa Falls) and Rep.(R-Bonduel). The email to Jacque was also received on the same day as the Bernier and Tauchen messages.

“Article II of the United States Constitution gives you an awesome responsibility: to choose our state’s Electors,” the identical emails stated. “This means you have the power to fight back against fraud and ensure our elections are free, fair, and honest. This responsibility is yours and yours alone — it doesn’t rest with any Board of Elections, Secretary of State, Governor, or even court. And it certainly doesn’t rest with the media. That’s why I am writing today to urge you to do your Constitutional duty. Please stand strong in the face of political and media pressure. Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

Jacque’s office did not respond to multiple phone calls and emails seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Brendan Fischer, Documented’s deputy executive director, says the email is more proof that Thomas was seeking to stop the peaceful transition of power in 2020.

“This latest email shows that Ginni Thomas’s efforts to overturn Biden’s win stretched across multiple states, and involved pressure campaigns aimed at numerous state lawmakers,” he says. “There is no longer any doubt that the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice sought to block the democratic transition of power, but we still don’t know the full extent of those efforts. Perhaps the Jan. 6 committee can find out.”

After the emergence of the emails to Bernier and Tauchen, Bernier said she believes the messages, which were sent using an automated service that allows people to send multiple emails to public officials at the same time, were sent to every member of the Legislature.

Jacque did not take any action to interfere in the results of the 2020 election and hasn’t been an especially vocal advocate in the Legislature for election conspiracy theories, but he did author several bills in the most recent legislative session that would have slightly changed Wisconsin’s election rules. One bill, co-authored with Bernier, would have required the Wisconsin Elections Commission to provide grant money to municipalities to help administer elections and another would have changed who is eligible to make formal complaints against election officials.

Weeks after the Thomas emails, a group of Wisconsin Republicans met in the state Capitol to cast Electoral College votes for Donald Trump even though he had lost the state to Joe Biden.

Since the 2020 election, Thomas has come under increased scrutiny for her role in working with and aiding attempts to overturn or discredit the results. Her cooperation with key players in the effort to spread conspiracies about the election led to calls for her husband to recuse himself from cases related to the election — a step he hasn’t taken.

This week, Thomas reached an agreement to be interviewed by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Jacque also received email from Ginni Thomas pushing for overturn of election results was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.