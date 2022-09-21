No Shortage of Opportunities For Youth To Serve Community

New County Youth Commission, Transit Advisory Board joins long list of organizations engaging youth in their community

Milwaukee is full of opportunities for youths to get involved in their communities.

Here are a few:

Milwaukee County Youth Commission

Milwaukee County is accepting applications for the Milwaukee County Youth Commission.

The Youth Commission works in partnership with the county board chairwoman and the county executive to make advisory recommendations about policy and budgetary decisions to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and to advance the county’s mission of achieving racial equity.

The commission will also receive support from various county departments.

The application submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Applications can be submitted to county.milwaukee.gov/youthcommission.

There will be one commissioner to represent each of the 18 supervisory districts in Milwaukee County and two commissioners who will represent the county executive and board chairperson and serve as co-chairs.

Youth commissioners receive $12.50 per hour for participating in meetings and activities. They also will get technology support to participate in remote meetings as well as transportation and a meal for in-person meetings, which take place on weekdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

MCTS Transit Teen Advisory Board

The MCTS Transit Teen Advisory Board also is looking for teens to join.

This is a new community outreach program open to Milwaukee County residents ages 14 to 18. It encourages teenage residents to advocate for the Milwaukee County Transit Board through interactive sessions designed to develop leadership skills.

Each member will represent one of Milwaukee County’s supervisory districts. Members will receive a monthly $40 stipend and bus fare.

Applications to join are now being accepted through Friday, Sept. 30. The term begins in October and runs through June 2023. The board will meet twice a month after school at the MCTS Administration Building, 1942 N. 17th St.

Milwaukee Youth Council

The Milwaukee Youth Council, a group of young leaders ages 14 to 18 who serve and advance the interests of city youths as a representative body, is seeking members for a new term beginning this fall.

The Youth Council members represent young people in their aldermanic districts and meet with leaders like the mayor, Common Council members, the Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent, business owners and community groups to advocate for issues relevant to youths in the city.

The Youth Council has 17 members, one from each of the city’s 15 aldermanic districts and two at-large members. Currently, there are vacancies in districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 and one at-large spot.

To join, you must live in the City of Milwaukee and either live in or attend a school located within one of the vacant districts. Those interested can learn more and apply online by visiting Milwaukee.gov/YouthCouncil.

Other ways to be involved

Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT): It works to transform communities through a bold, proactive agenda led by young people. You can find more information here.

Cream Skills: It works to promote entrepreneurship to underprivileged youths through sports. You can find more information here.

TrueSkool: It works with local and national artists, middle and high school aged youths and many others to empower youths and young adults through its pipeline services. You can find more information here.

Operation Dream Inc.: Operation Dream provides developmental opportunities and mentoring support for over 250 boys and young men, primarily of color, from kindergarten through high school, who need positive role models.

Running Rebels: The organization builds relationships with youths by providing the resources and skills necessary for them to become thriving, connected and contributing adult members of the community. You can find more information here.

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center: It works to build a safer, stronger neighborhood and community on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side. It offers a series of services including youth and teen programming. You can find more information here.

Looking to lead? Here are ways Milwaukee youths can serve their community was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service