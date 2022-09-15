Theater

The Return of The Titanic

Acclaimed Rep production of musical shut down last May by pandemic will return.

By - Sep 15th, 2022 01:15 pm
Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Titanic The Musical. Pictured: The cast of Titanic The Musical. Photo by Michael Brosilow.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Titanic The Musical. Pictured: The cast of Titanic The Musical. Photo by Michael Brosilow.

The Milwaukee Rep will open its Quadracci Playhouse subscription season September 20 to October 23 with the musical that ended its last season and achieved some of the company’s best reviews ever, including ours, under artistic director Mark ClementsTitanic the Musical.

But the reason is far more than taking an extended curtain call. An iceberg known as COVID-19 hit the show last spring and, partly because of its enormous cast, cost it two weeks of performances as cast members had to depart under Covid protocols, which are still rigorously enforced.

That has forced the Rep to cancel the musical, Ragtime, intended to open its season and keep most of the Titanic cast intact for this engagement while hiring a swing cast to keep the ship afloat just in case any epidemic again tries to come aboard.

Some actors had to honor previous commitments. The original review praised Lillian Castillo in a central role as the nosy busybody whose prattle actually connects the various passengers. She is being replaced with a polished performer– Alex Keiper, a Pennsylvania-based actress and teacher who is already familiar to Rep patrons. Other actors singled out for praise in the original review, such as Milwaukee favorites Matt Daniels and Carrie Hitchcock, are returning.

To freshen community interest, the Rep under music director Dan Kazemi has posted a video of the cast as a choir performing three and a half minutes from the musical.

Dominique Paul Noth served for decades as film and drama critic, later senior editor for features at the Milwaukee Journal. You’ll find his blog here and here.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Preview, Theater

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us