The Return of Palomino

Bay View restaurant and whiskey bar has announced plans to reopen Friday.

If you’ve been dreaming of enjoying an evening on the patio at Palomino, “don’t stop now.”

After a brief hiatus, the bar at 2491 S. Superior St. will reopen Friday, Sept. 9, bringing “cold beer and hot whiskey” back to the Bay View neighborhood, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post Tuesday.

As the bar returns to full service, the restaurant side of the establishment will remain mostly dormant as Palomino works to fill openings in the kitchen. At this time, the restaurant will offer “a small menu of bar snacks.” Guests can also visit nearby food trucks parked on Russel Street during the weekend.

Palomino is owned and operated by Valeri Lucks, who also runs its sister restaurants Honeypie, SmallPie and Comet Cafe under the restaurant group PIE Inc. with business partner Derek Petersen. Lucks also runs the wholesale bakery HoneyPie Bakeshop and an online shop called PieGram.

Palomino announced in July that the restaurant and bar would be temporarily closed due to lingering staffing shortages from the pandemic. At which point, Palomino staff were redistributed among the sister cafes, including Comet Cafe, Honeypie and SmallPie.