Updated Guide to Free and Affordable Meals

Including food pantries, pay what you can, and free or low-cost food delivery.

Food pantry hours can vary from day to day, especially during the holidays and with COVID-19 cases rising over the past few weeks. If you are looking for a food pantry, take a look at the resources below or call the pantry you want to visit beforehand.

Use the 2-1-1 Wisconsin website to find the food pantry in your neighborhood. You can also call IMPACT at 2-1-1 or text your ZIP code to TXT-211, which can connect you to food pantries and meal programs in your area.

The Hunger Task Force has created an interactive map complete with soup kitchens, MPS meal sites, non-MPS meal sites, mobile markets, meal sites for seniors and more. You can search by ZIP code or by resource type to find what you are looking for at a location near you. The map is updated daily, but call the location before you visit to make sure it is still open.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin also has a collection of resources, including a pantry locator and information and help with applying for FoodShare and Women, Infant and Children, or WIC, credits. All of this information is here.

You can also text “MKEfood” to 73224 to connect with one of our reporters about food resources.

Do I need a photo ID to go to a food pantry?

For some, yes. This is because some pantries are required to verify that you live in the area they serve.

If you are not sure if you need an ID, call the food pantry directly or text “MKE” to 73224 and a reporter can get you the information you need.

Mobile food pantries

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin operates a mobile food pantry, where residents can take what they need. Its schedule can be found here.

Hunger Task Force also operates a mobile food pantry, at which it offers 50% discounts, but not free items. You can find the schedule here.

Pay-what-you-can options

Some restaurants and grocery stores allow customers to pay what they can, even if that is $0. However, there is often also a suggested price or way to donate for those who want to support these efforts.

Tricklebee Café, 4424 W. North Ave., is a community cafe offering vegan and gluten free options. The café is open for dine-in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 414-488-2477 to order for pickup.

Victory Garden Initiative operates a food stand for neighbors in and around Harambee from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday through October at 249 E. Concordia Ave. More information here.

Free or low-cost food delivery (60 and older)

For those who are 60 or older, Meals on Wheels will deliver meals to you and anyone living with you who also qualifies. You can view eligibility requirements and apply here and view this month’s menu here.

Milwaukee County funds a “Dine Out” program, which allows seniors to pick up meals from participating restaurants for free. Learn more here.

The Hunger Task Force, DoorDash and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County have partnered to deliver free meal stockboxes to seniors (60 or older) with a monthly income of less than $1,396 for an individual or less than $1,888 for a two-person household. Eligible ZIP codes and an enrollment form can be found here.

For those 60 or older and/or have a qualifying disability in the 53204, 53205, 53206, 53215, 53223, 53224 and 53225 ZIP codes, Friedens Community Ministries will deliver food from one of its four pantries. Call 414-289-6030 to sign up.

FoodShare updates

Currently FoodShare recipients receive an “emergency allotment” of FoodShare credit that amounts to the difference between what the recipient would normally qualify for and the maximum monthly allotment for their household, or an extra $95, whichever is higher.

These emergency allotments are confirmed through February. However, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services , which administers the FoodShare program, said it expects emergency allotments to continue as long as a federal public health emergency is in place. Right now, the public health emergency has been declared through mid-October.

If you receive FoodShare, you can receive discounts on fresh produce through two programs:

Milwaukee Market Match doubles your dollars spent at farmers markets. More here.

Produce to the People saves FoodShare members 50% on fresh produce at Outpost Natural Foods. More here.

Pandemic EBT updates

Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, is a benefit for parents of children in school or child care who did not receive free school lunch because of reasons related to COVID-19. Parents who received P-EBT during the school year are likely eligible to receive $391 in P-EBT benefits in mid-August, either on their QUEST or P-EBT cards.

You can find more about this program and check eligibility requirements here.

Additional benefits for recipients of FoodShare or P-EBT

Recipients of FoodShare or P-EBT are eligible to receive Amazon Prime membership at half the original monthly cost. If you lack reliable transportation to food, you can use this membership to receive free two-hour delivery on food items when you buy $35 or more in groceries. More information here.

Food events in the community

Friedens Community Ministries is hosting “Friedens al Fresco,” a block party outside Despensa de la Paz, one of its four food pantries, on Aug. 27. More information here.

Tricklebee Cafe and Yatesha Brown of Nature’s Tasty Treats hosts a Farm-to-Table dinner and fundraiser on Aug. 27. More information here.

Walnut Way is hosting a harvest day festival in celebration of Lindsay Heights on Sept. 10. Learn more here.

Friedens Community Ministries is hosting its “Empty Bowls” fundraiser on Oct. 9, where hand-made bowls can be purchased in support of Friedens. Learn more here.

We need your help: transportation to food sources and free food delivery

Transportation to food sources, whether they be grocery stores or food pantries, is a challenge to food access that we hear about from residents consistently. While there are options to have free food delivered for those 60 or older, we have yet to identify a resource for those younger than 60.

Past efforts to fill this gap have been derailed due to federal funding restrictions and staffing issues.

Do you know of ways someone can get free transportation to food sources, or have food delivered to them? If so, let us know in the comments.

We’ve updated our guide to getting free and affordable meals was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service