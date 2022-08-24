Juice Bar Planned For North Side

Somethin' Good, planned as juice bar, event space and community hub near 47th and Capitol.

A new juice lounge would bring healthy options, entertainment and networking opportunities to the Roosevelt Grove neighborhood on Milwaukee’s North Side.

Somethin’ Good, a juice bar and event space, would open mid-September at 4736 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The business would also serve wraps, salads and soup.

Owner Dennis Walton is a lifelong Milwaukee resident, community organizer and entrepreneur. He is also a strong proponent of nutritious foods and a healthy lifestyle.

“Looking at the void that exists in our community as far as food and healthy food…it was a no-brainer to create something of this nature,” Walton said.

Different than the typical grab-and-go juice bar, Walton said he wants Somethin’ Good to be a space where people choose to stay a while.

“We want to create a lounge environment, a place where we make juicing feel cool,” he said. “It’s like you’re in the club…but you’re getting something healthy.”

The space would also be a hub for both entertainment and community building, according to Walton, who plans to host health and nutrition workshops, business networking opportunities, live musicians, poetry readings and more.

“We want juicing to be the catalyst for everything else,” he said.

Somethin’ Good would offer a range of specialty juices made with fresh fruits and vegetables like carrots, beets, ginger, turmeric, celery, watermelon and others. Walton also plans to include sea moss, a mineral-rich type of red algae, as an optional boost.

Previously Exquire Beauty & Barber Salon, the 1,426-square-foot space required a full kitchen build-out among other renovations. The finished lounge would include ample counter, table and sidewalk seating, plus a stage for public entertainment. The two-story building also contains office space above the first-floor juice bar.

Walton is deeply invested in the community and said he is doing his best to “just be productive in the city.” Aside from his entrepreneurship, Walton was the former director of the Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative, ran for state representative in 2020 and appeared in the documentary “53206” which examines the effects of mass incarceration of Black men within that ZIP code. He also owns the online gospel radio station, Higher Dimension, and co-hosts a talk show, “Soul of the City.”

“I’m a person who has always just worked on multiple things,” he said.

Somethin’ Good is awaiting a final health inspection in the coming weeks. In September, the Common Council will consider the public entertainment and sidewalk dining license applications for the business.

If all goes smoothly, the juice bar would open directly after that. Somethin’ Good would be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The space is available for private events starting at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.