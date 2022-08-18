Crowley To Help Lead National Counties Group

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has been appointed to a caucus leadership position within the National Association of Counties.

The National Association of Counties (NaCo) lobbies and advocates for legislative priorities at the federal level that affect county governments. The organization also promotes best practices and policies for sound county government.

Policy priorities for the organization include additional flexibility for American Rescue Plan Act funds, implementation of the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, criminal justice reform and support for substance abuse treatment among many other issues.

Crowley was recently nominated as vice-chair of the organization’s Large Urban County Caucus. He was appointed to the position by NaCo President Denise Winfrey, who is a commissioner on the Will County Board in Will County, Ill.

“It is an honor to be named Vice-Chair of the Large Urban County Caucus by President Winfrey. Milwaukee County isn’t alone in facing challenges to best serving our residents’ needs, counties like ours all over the country have unique challenges that require unique solutions,” said Crowley. “In my experience, the best solutions come through collaboration, transparency, and accountability. No group has a monopoly on good ideas and I’m looking forward to working with this bipartisan group of leaders to identify, and advocate for the very best policies with significant impacts on the services we provide like transportation, housing, and public safety.”

NaCo describes the Large Urban County Caucus as the “premier forum for urban county leaders” and “the voice” of urban counties with Congress and presidential administrations. Nearly half of all U.S. citizens live in an urban county, according to a NaCo fact sheet.

Crowley was previously appointed an At-Large-Member of the NaCo board of directors in July 2020, roughly three months after he was elected county executive.