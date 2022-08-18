Boiler House Cafe Celebrating Grand Opening

New cafe in Brewery District celebrates opening with expanded menu and giveaways.

A new cafe in the Westown neighborhood will celebrate its grand opening Friday, offering giveaways and an expanded menu for customers.

Boiler House Cafe, 1259 N. 10th St., has been quietly operating in the Brewery District, a section of Westown, for nearly two months. Owner Iran Amandah opened the cafe at the end of June, serving hot and iced coffee, tea and bakery.

Throughout the cafe’s soft opening phase, Amandah slowly expanded the menu, adding signature summer drinks like lavender lemonade and Friday Flights, a sampling of miniature cafe beverages like cold-foam topped cold brew, s’mores latte, salted caramel macchiato and matcha lemonade.

Friday’s grand opening will see new menu options including a chicken salad sandwich and a ham and cheese breakfast sandwich. Taking a cue from Starbucks and Dunkin’, the cafe recently rolled out a selection of signature autumn drinks including a pumpkin spice latte, apple crisp latte and a non-coffee caramel apple spice drink.

The cafe is also running a celebratory giveaway: customers who purchase at least one item Friday can enter a raffle to win a Boiler House gift card, a flat screen TV or a complimentary two-night stay at River Bay Premier Camping Resort near Wisconsin Dells. Winners will be announced on the cafe’s social media by 5:30 p.m. Friday.

As summer comes to a close, Amandah said he plans to maintain more regular hours at the cafe, staying open until 7 p.m. to accommodate nearby students.

“I think most folks have been enjoying this summer, kind of lapping it all up,” he said. When fall arrives, “people will get more focused on their schooling or work, so more people will come around for those post three o’clock hours,” he said.

Amandah said he is happy with the progress of the cafe and that business has already surpassed his expectations. “Like I said, we’re excited about the new offerings, and we just can’t wait to to have this grand opening,” he said.

The cafe will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday for the grand opening. Its usual hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cafe seats about 22 inside and up to 14 on the sidewalk patio.