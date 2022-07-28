What To Do If You Voted For Lasry or Nelson?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What you should do if you already voted and one of the candidates you voted for announced they’re dropping out of the race? Vote again, but pay close attention to the requirements to ensure you “spoil” your first ballot.

Senate candidates Tom Nelson and Alex Lasry both dropped out of the Democratic primary race this week, but their announcements came after absentee ballots were mailed and as early voting (in-person absentee voting) was already underway. As a consequence, both candidates appear on the ballot and are likely to receive votes. Dropping out after ballots were printed isn’t unprecedented, but given the increase in absentee voting and the date at which two high-profile candidates dropped out more Wisconsin voters than usual might have voted for a candidate that is no longer running.

City of Milwaukee voters that have already voted and want a second chance can request their ballot be spoiled and vote again. But only if they act quickly.

Absentee voters (either by mail or at an early-voting site) can request their ballot be spoiled by email (absenteeballot@milwaukee.gov), phone (414-286-8683) or by going in person to an early-voting site. If that is done by Aug. 4, the voter have a new ballot mailed to them, vote early in person or choose to vote in person on election day. Voters registered as “indefinitely confined” have until Aug. 5 to spoil their ballot and request a new one.

There is, though, one way to extend the spoiling deadline to Aug. 6. Voters who wish to spoil their ballot can go to an in-person early voting location through Aug. 6 and immediately vote again.

Individuals who voted absentee cannot go to their polling place on election day, Aug. 9, and request their ballot be spoiled according to the Milwaukee Election Commission. Under state law, no ballots are counted until polls open on election day, Aug. 9.

Milwaukee is hosting early voting, in accordance with state law, at four locations through Aug. 6. More details, including hours and locations, are available in our July 26 article.