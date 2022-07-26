Early Voting Begins in Milwaukee

From July 26 through August 6, voters can cast early ballot for August 9 primary at four locations in city.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Early voting is underway for the Aug. 9 primary election.

From July 26 through Aug. 6, city of Milwaukee voters can cast their ballots in person at four different locations.

Individuals are able to vote at any of the locations, regardless of where in the city they live. Voters seeking to register can also do so, through Aug. 5.

State statute allows municipalities to host early voting (in-person absentee voting) for up to two weeks before an election. But voters cannot register to vote or change their address on the weekend before the election and the municipalities cannot host early voting on the Monday before the election.

Voters can also return absentee ballots at each early voting location while it is open. A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling prohibits the use of unstaffed drop boxes, but the staffed voting sites can accept absentee ballots.

The general election is expected to have substantially more early voting locations. The primary election, for which lower turnout is expected, will narrow the field to one member of each party or two candidates for non-partisan races.

Locations and Hours

Each location for the primary offers the same hours.

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voting In-Person on Election Day

Do none of those dates and times work? Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. , but your polling location may have changed. The city adopted new wards in late 2021 as part of the decennial redistricting process, and as a result some voters might have a new polling location. Voters should check the state’s My Vote WI website to identify their ward number and polling place. Voters can register on election day.