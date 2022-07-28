Pence Endorses Kleefisch for Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announced she is being endorsed in the governor’s race by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Kleefisch shared the Pence endorsement on Twitter. Her post includes a statement from Pence calling her “the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin.”

I’m honored to have Vice President @Mike_Pence‘s endorsement as I run to make Wisconsin freer, safer, and more affordable. https://t.co/XK2u8WnQGz pic.twitter.com/kHmPrMQHpe — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) July 27, 2022

Kleefisch’s announcement comes the day after former President Donald Trump said he was coming to Waukesha to campaign for Tim Michels ahead of the primary. Michels is Kleefisch’s main rival in the Republican primary race, with the two roughly tied in the most recent polling by the Marquette University Law School Poll.

Trump endorsed Michels in June.

It’s not the first time Trump and his vice president have split on endorsements. They are supporting rival candidates for the governor’s race in Arizona. In May, Pence backed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in his primary race against Trump-endorsed David Perdue. Kemp won that race by a wide margin.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, endorsed Kleefisch on Tuesday.

Former VP Pence endorses Rebecca Kleefisch in race for governor was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.