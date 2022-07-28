Wisconsin Public Radio

Pence Endorses Kleefisch for Governor

Former Vice President splits from president Trump with endorsement.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jul 28th, 2022 02:21 pm
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch addresses a crowd on stage while announcing her campaign for governor Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Western States Envelope Company in Butler, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch addresses a crowd on stage while announcing her campaign for governor Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Western States Envelope Company in Butler, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announced she is being endorsed in the governor’s race by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Kleefisch shared the Pence endorsement on Twitter. Her post includes a statement from Pence calling her “the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin.”

Kleefisch’s announcement comes the day after former President Donald Trump said he was coming to Waukesha to campaign for Tim Michels ahead of the primary. Michels is Kleefisch’s main rival in the Republican primary race, with the two roughly tied in the most recent polling by the Marquette University Law School Poll.

Trump endorsed Michels in June.

It’s not the first time Trump and his vice president have split on endorsements. They are supporting rival candidates for the governor’s race in Arizona. In May, Pence backed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in his primary race against Trump-endorsed David Perdue. Kemp won that race by a wide margin.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, endorsed Kleefisch on Tuesday.

Former VP Pence endorses Rebecca Kleefisch in race for governor was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Politics, Wisconsin Public Radio

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us