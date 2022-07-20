Wauwatosa Installs Huge Solar Panel Array
Panels on city hall complex now provide 55% of its energy.
Major renewable energy strides are being made by the city of Wauwatosa. Last year, the city installed a solar panel array on the roof of its city hall complex. In its first year the solar panel system, manufactured by the company SolarEdge, produced 458,011 kWh of energy. That’s equivalent to 55% of the city complex’s total usage during that period, reducing carbon emissions by 358 tons. Wauwatosa has pledged to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030, and eliminate them entirely by 2050.
Twelve years ago in 2010, the city first made a commitment to cut emissions. At the time, NASA research found that 2010 tied 2005 for the warmest year on record. Planning for a clean energy transition took time for the Wauwatosa Common Council. Wauwatosa’s City Hall complex, which also houses a public library, was proposed as a site. Its large size and flat roof seemed ideal for installing a solar panel array. The array type which was decided on had several features, such as a flexible design, and fail-safes if parts of the system under-perform. Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride noted the city has instituted several measures, including utilizing electric vehicles.
About 45 of the country’s 100 largest cities have pledged to take action on climate mitigation. In June, parts of Wisconsin were struck by severe weather. Heat waves produced blistering temperatures in the day, resulting in at least two probable heat-related deaths in Milwaukee County. Torrential rain fell in the evenings, resulting in the deaths of a young boy and adults who went into the water to save him. The boy was swept into a drainage ditch as heavy rains fell across the state. A tornado also touched down in Tomah, traveling 15 miles through Monroe County. Local sheriffs reported the storm downed several trees, power lines, and barns. Heavy winds were also felt throughout southeastern Wisconsin. In Madison, large trees were toppled over and uprooted, scattering heavy limbs along neighborhood streets. Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites were left without power. All of this occurred over just a few days.
