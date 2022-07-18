Bay View Sushi Restaurant To Open Soon?

Sushi Yuki restaurant, expected for 2020, appears to be close to opening.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sushi Yuki, a new restaurant in Bay View, appears to be close to opening.

The long-awaited Japanese and sushi restaurant was expected for early 2020. Its opening was delayed several years, but a peek through the front window gives hints that the business is set to open soon.

External construction is complete on the sleek, all-black building. Though a room divider is blocking a full view of the inside, tables and chairs are set up and a new bar, still covered in bubble wrap, stands along the north wall of the space.

There is also a patio, lined with garden boxes and shielded by a slatted fence, taking shape behind the restaurant.

Formerly Puente’s Barbershop, the building, at 2349 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., was demolished in 2019. Owners Jin San Koh and Sung Hee “Jenny” Kim, acquired the property in May 2016 for $150,000, later building a new structure of similar size to house their forthcoming restaurant.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The partners also own Sakura Japan Sushi & Grill in Waukesha. They previously owned and operated Osaka Little Japan restaurant at 2336 N. Farwell Ave.

The owners did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

An occupancy permit for the 1,852-square-foot building was filed June 29, but an application for a food dealer license has not yet been filed for the business.