See the new courtyard deck at Colby Abbot Building while mingling with other members.

Urban Milwaukee would like to welcome a couple dozen of our members to our office building in downtown Milwaukee for a happy hour party.

Members will get a chance to discuss the publication with the writers, meet other members and enjoy a cold beverage.

The event will be held on the new courtyard deck of the Colby Abbot Building, 759 N. Milwaukee St. The second-floor deck is located in the courtyard space in the middle of the six-story building. You’ll get a chance to see some of the restoration work following the devastating 2020 fire and learn about what’s next for Urban Milwaukee.

The event takes place Wednesday, July 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light food and beverage will be provided.

Space is extremely limited. We are accepting RSVPs on a first-come, first-served basis for you and a guest.

We hope this will be the start of a regular event series. Can’t make this one? Look for an invite to a future event.

RSVP today.

Not Yet A Member?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks and freebies such as this one. By becoming a member, you not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St. (stop in, we are open!)

The ability to comment on articles

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.