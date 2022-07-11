Crowley Approves $19 Million For Affordable Housing
Signs task force plan using $19 million in federal ARPA funds, mostly for suburban housing.
The funding comes from the county’s $183.7 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county’s ARPA task force, charged with reviewing and recommending proposals for spending the unprecedented pool of federal funds, recommended the spending in May. It includes $15 million for gap financing of affordable housing developments and $3 million for the renovation of tax foreclosed homes.
Compared to the city, there is little affordable housing in the county’s suburbs. Historically, the suburbs have been resistant to affordable housing projects and this, combined with the history of housing discrimination based on race, has had a disproportionate impact on Black county residents. “The foundation of housing is one of the main social determinants of health, and there still remains a large gap as relates to homeownership for African-Americans throughout Milwaukee,” Crawley noted.
“There’s often times, unfortunately, some opposition to these projects that we have to overcome,” Mathy said, speaking to the county board’s Finance Committee in June.
The county will use the $15 million as a pool of funding to leverage increased investment throughout the county. In May, Mathy estimated that $15 million could leverage as much as $100 million invested in affordable housing.
“This isn’t the end-all, be-all, but this is a step closer to our goal of reaching the type of equity that we want to see across the county,” Crowley said.
The housing division plans to use the funds to leverage affordable housing projects in as many suburbs as it can. “We can’t concentrate everybody that needs affordable housing only in the city of Milwaukee,” Crowley said.
Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride also attended the press conference, and noted that Wauwatosa is not just a “city of wealthy homes” and pointed to the foreclosed home behind him saying “but occasionally has a problem of upkeep. It certainly has a problem of affordability. Every community in the country is facing this problem; every public official is aware that we have a crisis of affordability.”
County Board Supervisor Shawn Rolland, chair of the ARPA Task Force, said the foreclosure program would create affordable homes for purchase in Wauwatosa and other suburban municipalities. “That’s why this is so transformative,” he said.
“We know that homeownership helps people build wealth. We know that stable housing helps educational outcomes,” Rolland said. “When you have an affordable home it makes every part of life more affordable and easier to accomplish.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Supervisors Seek Marijuana ReferendumJul 5th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Could Sue PFAS ManufacturersJul 5th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Daily New COVID-19 Cases Remain HighJul 1st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer