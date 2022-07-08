Milwaukee-Made Calypso Now Available at 3,000 More Stores
Calypso has been made on the south side of Milwaukee since 1999.
Calypso, the flavored lemonade brand made in Milwaukee, recently added 3,000 new outlets including Walmart, H-E-B, Publix, Sheetz and Kroger to its distribution network.
King Juice, 851 W. Grange Ave., started making the bottled lemonade in 1999 on Milwaukee’s south side.
The brand has since grown to include over a dozen flavors of lemonade, limeade and “teamonade” and is distributed domestically and internationally in approximately 20 countries.
Calypso’s products have seen increased interest in previous years, reporting a 50% sales increase during the first half of 2021 following 62% growth in 2020 and 33% in 2019, according to a 2021 press release.
The brand now holds the number two market share position, behind Minute Maid, in the shelf-stable lemonade category.
The partnership expanded Calypso’s distribution network to include the New York metropolitan and Long Island markets constituting access to 26,000 outlets.
Calypso beverages, retailing for a national average of $1.79 per bottle in 2021, are also sold at Albertson’s/Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Food Lion, Wawa and QuikTrip.