Dubbel Dutch To Open Public Gallery Space

The Dubbel Dutch hotel will soon have its own art gallery.

Since opening two years ago, the boutique hotel has showcased local art in common spaces and in each of its 17 rooms. Beginning July 22, it will open a permanent showroom space on the south side of the building, 817 N. Marshall St.

Landform Images Gallery, an organization focusing on contemporary Milwaukee artists, will operate the gallery in that space. Its first showcase will feature photography from artist-curator Jessica Zalewski and local artist Karl Herschede, whose black and white photos highlight the architecture and vistas of downtown Milwaukee.

“Dubbel Dutch hotel is the ideal location for my latest art project,” said Zalewski, owner and operator of Landform Images Gallery. “Having invested in the Milwaukee art community for over 15 years and a lifelong fan of the city’s historic built environment, I’m honored to partner on this new venture. Karl Herschede’s photography, which pays tribute to the neighborhood’s unique architecture and easy access to calming urban parks on the Lake Michigan shore, seamlessly matches the hotel’s aesthetic and energy.”

Gallery Night MKE, a free, self-guided gallery-hopping event throughout the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker's Point and Downtown areas. The event will take place Friday July 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday July 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The showroom at Dubbel Dutch, featuring a vinyl DJ and cash bar, is one of 25 participating galleries.

Artwork will be displayed in the gallery and the hotel’s common areas, as well as in the rooms for guests to enjoy. All rooms and common areas will include QR codes for guests to learn more about the art or purchase a piece on the spot.

The gallery’s regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, plus Thursdays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The gallery will also open when the hotel hosts public events such as the Milwaukee Wellness Market, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Dubbel Dutch Hotel opened July 2020 during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally built in 1898, the historic double mansion (composed of two attached residences) was bought and renovated by Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development, architect Patrick Jones of Ramsey Jones Architects, and general contractor Andrew Braatz of Braatz Building Inc. The boutique hotel sleeps 44 and features a tavern and coffee shop that are open to the public.