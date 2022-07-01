Indeed Brewing Release Timed to New Beer Holiday
National Independent Beer Run Day is July 3. You can celebrate with Indeed Brewing Company's Italian-Style Pilsner.
If you’re stocking up on beer for Fourth of July festivities, consider celebrating another (unofficial) national holiday: National Independent Beer Run Day.
The National Brewers Association (BA) created the July 3 holiday in 2019 as a way to encourage customers to support local breweries as they prepare for one of the country’s top drinking holidays.
Americans spend roughly $1.8 billion on beer and wine for Independence Day, according to a 2021 report by the personal finance website Wallethub. Purchasing craft beers produced by small and independent breweries ensures that at least some of that money stays within the community.
Indeed is one of 43 independent breweries in the Milwaukee area. The brewery opened its taproom and pilot brewery at 530 S. 2nd St. in 2019 and released its first canned beer earlier this year.
Patrick Nickelson, lead brewer at Indeed, said that the brewery has been community-minded since opening its first location in Minneapolis, and later, the Milwaukee location.
Each Wednesday, the brewery donates the net proceeds for the night to a local nonprofit selected by employees. Bublr Bikes and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee are two recent recipients in the program. The program, dubbed Indeed We Can, lets employees nominate the local nonprofits that they want to support.
“We want to recognize that we’re not existing in a vacuum,” Nickelson said. “We are a part of a neighborhood, and we want to be respectful of our neighbors. We want to collaborate with them and we want to work with them all the time.”
The BA is a not-for-profit trade association that represents more than 4,800 U.S. breweries. A full list of independent breweries can be found on the Craft Beer website’s Brewery Finder.
